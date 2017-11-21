profile
Dragon Ball FighterZ
36
Likes
Likers
name : Dragon Ball FighterZ
platform : PC
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Arc System Works
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
raioh
77
Likes
Likers
raioh
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 387
visites since opening : 543774
raioh > blog
all
Dragon Ball FighterZ : Le trailer de Gotenks est disponible!
News Ps4/X1/Switch/Vita/3DS
































    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/21/2017 at 02:37 PM by raioh
    comments (6)
    barberousse posted the 11/21/2017 at 02:40 PM
    Y a pas UN personnage pourrit dans ce jeu.
    testament posted the 11/21/2017 at 02:46 PM
    fap fap fap :rupture:
    archesstat posted the 11/21/2017 at 02:48 PM
    Vivement
    diablass59 posted the 11/21/2017 at 02:49 PM
    shinz0 posted the 11/21/2017 at 02:50 PM
    Excellent
    cirilla posted the 11/21/2017 at 02:52 PM
    barberousse Nappa un peu quand même

    VIVEMENT
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre