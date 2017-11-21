home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
36
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
diablass59
,
terminator
,
testament
,
rbz
,
leonr4
,
jozen15
,
redmi31
,
racsnk
,
asakim
,
monsieurx
,
kurosama
,
fiveagainstone
,
saintsaga
,
aiolia081
,
uta
,
monkeydluffy
,
kisukesan
,
gamekyo
,
artornass
,
eldren
,
torotoro59
,
galneryus
,
hado78
,
minx
,
obi2kanobi
,
diablo
,
smashfan
,
rockin
,
nmariodk
,
shanks
,
lordguyver
,
raph64
,
wadewilson
,
vinza
,
sujetdelta
,
rachidd
name :
Dragon Ball FighterZ
platform :
PC
editor :
Bandai Namco Games
developer :
Arc System Works
genre :
combat
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
77
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
trez
,
yuri
,
kizito5
,
chris92
,
vanitas
,
bboxy
,
rkazuya
,
alexkidd
,
tvirus
,
minchou
,
vinze
,
kokoriko
,
zboobi
,
escobar
,
svr
,
k1fry
,
greil93
,
zorrox
,
liquidus00
,
artemis
,
sokarius
,
bibi300
,
bobby008
,
sorow
,
shima
,
stiltzkin
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
chdav
,
cuthbert
,
eldrick
,
estellise
,
fantacitron
,
eldren
,
fullbuster
,
chatbleu
,
minx
,
asakim
,
battossai
,
smartcrush
,
vonkuru
,
prinny
,
wanda
,
amassous
,
supatony
,
syrusch
,
molotov04
,
gunotak
,
gantzeur
,
diablass59
,
e3payne
,
darkvador
,
spawnini
,
darkyx
,
docteurdeggman
,
shazbot
,
linkiorra
,
dantedemon
,
testament
,
nduvel
,
shiranui
,
lordguyver
,
odv78
,
astralbouille
,
kurosama
,
neckbreaker71
,
waurius59
,
momotaros
,
soma67
,
hijikatamayora13
,
roxloud
,
shindo
,
ninja17
,
iglooo
,
gat
,
jozen15
,
raph64
,
shiroyashagin
raioh
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
387
visites since opening :
543774
raioh
> blog
all
News Ps4/X1/Switch/Vita/3DS
News Ps360/Wii/Psp/Ds
BlazBlue
Guilty Gear
The King Of Fighters
Street Fighter
Fighting Games
Indie
Jojo's Bizarre Adventure
Gundam
Animes
Achats
Autres
Special E3
Dragon Ball FighterZ : Le trailer de Gotenks est disponible!
News Ps4/X1/Switch/Vita/3DS
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/21/2017 at 02:37 PM by
raioh
comments (
6
)
barberousse
posted
the 11/21/2017 at 02:40 PM
Y a pas UN personnage pourrit dans ce jeu.
testament
posted
the 11/21/2017 at 02:46 PM
fap fap fap :rupture:
archesstat
posted
the 11/21/2017 at 02:48 PM
Vivement
diablass59
posted
the 11/21/2017 at 02:49 PM
shinz0
posted
the 11/21/2017 at 02:50 PM
Excellent
cirilla
posted
the 11/21/2017 at 02:52 PM
barberousse
Nappa un peu quand même
VIVEMENT
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
VIVEMENT