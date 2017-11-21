profile
PS4 500 au Black Friday?
Bonjour à tous, Question pour les insiders qui bossent dans la grande distrib' Savez vous si on va trouver la PS4 à 199€ d'ici vendredi? Merci bien!!
    posted the 11/21/2017 at 02:14 PM by seb84
    comments (3)
    jenicris posted the 11/21/2017 at 02:16 PM
    Y a de grandes chances oui. On l'a trouve déjà à 230.
    maxff9 posted the 11/21/2017 at 02:22 PM
    https://www.dealabs.com/bons-plans/console-sony-ps4-slim-500-go-noir-1113767
    edgar posted the 11/21/2017 at 02:31 PM
    Aux Etats-Unis c'est la version 1To qui est à 199 euros, et au passage j'ai pu voir que Horizon, Uncharted 4 et The Last of Us étaient vendus 19 euros pour les deux premiers et 9 euros pour le dernier, et le tout en physique, bref tout ça pour dire que le Black-Friday là-bas c'est quand même d'un tout autre niveau qu'ici, et ça dure 1 semaine et non 1 jour.

    Cela dit l'offre de la PS-VR à 199 euros chez nous est quand même assez exceptionnelle, moins 50% c'est vraiment énorme !
