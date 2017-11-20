« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Uncharted : The Lost Legacy
name : Uncharted : The Lost Legacy
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Naughty Dog
genre : action
multiplayer : oui
european release date : 08/23/2017
nicolasgourry
ça me parait un pack intéressant pour la PS4 "pro"


Petite précision :
Profitez du prix exceptionnel de 449€ pour le pack console PS4 pro + Qui es-tu + Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition + Gran Turismo Sports + WipeOut Omega + Uncharted the Lost Legacy !


https://jeux-video.fnac.com/Pack-Sony-Console-PS4-PRO-1-To-Noire-Code-de-telechargement-Qui-es-tu-Uncharted-The-Lost-Legacy-PS4-Gran-Turismo-Sport-PS4-WipEout-Omega-Collection-PS4/a11187484/w-4?omnsearchpos=11

PS : j'ai vu ça sur Gamekult.
    posted the 11/20/2017 at 09:48 AM by nicolasgourry
    carapuce posted the 11/20/2017 at 09:49 AM
    Uncharted Lost Legacy est à 14.99€ chez Leclerc.
    leonr4 posted the 11/20/2017 at 09:53 AM
    Et pour 499 euro au Royaume-Unis ils ont ça The Only on PlayStation PS4 Pro bundle
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/20/2017 at 09:54 AM
    leonr4 ah oui, ça calme !!
    revans posted the 11/20/2017 at 09:54 AM
    carapuce GT sport est a 14,49 euros sur leclerc aussi
    https://www.dealabs.com/bons-plans/gran-turismo-sport-qui-es-tu-sur-ps4-1112498
    slyder posted the 11/20/2017 at 09:55 AM
    La ps4 pro seul à 258 € sur un site suisse avec le code promo "SERVICE-2017-11"
    leonr4 posted the 11/20/2017 at 09:55 AM
    nicolasgourry Perso j'attends une petite baisse de prix pour 2018, ça serait bien qu'il la passe officiellement à 349 euro
    shincloud posted the 11/20/2017 at 09:55 AM
    Autant prendre celui la : http://www.micromania.fr/pack-ps4-pro-1-to-blanche-destiny-2-deluxe-edition-80608.html
    revans posted the 11/20/2017 at 09:59 AM
    le pack est pas super interessant , prend le pack destiny 2 et prend le uncharted et gts sur leclerc et ta un pack 3 jeu pour 430euros
    nakata posted the 11/20/2017 at 10:02 AM
    slyder calivre en france?
    slyder posted the 11/20/2017 at 10:12 AM
    nakata hélas non
    jojos23 posted the 11/20/2017 at 10:17 AM
    nicolasgourry T'as pas précisé que le jeu horizon zero down est offert pour l'achat de ce pack

    nicolasgourry bof, pour 449€ t'as juste l'extension de horizon en moins qui va coûter dans les 20€ il me semble, donc ça revient moins cher sur la fnac.
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/20/2017 at 10:19 AM
    jojos23 bonne remarque
    carapuce posted the 11/20/2017 at 10:33 AM
    slyder Franchement, je crois que je vais m'installer à la frontière. Il y a toujours des promotions de dingues chez eux.
    oenomaus posted the 11/20/2017 at 10:39 AM
    carapuce et pourtant comparativement la vie est bien plus cher
    furtifdor posted the 11/20/2017 at 10:41 AM
    Pack intéressant! Dommage que ma PS4 me suffis amplement et que seul GT Sport manque à ma ludothèque!
    racsnk posted the 11/20/2017 at 10:51 AM
    furtifdor C'est dommage parce qu'il était à 15 euros y'a même pas une heure.

    (Oui Oui GtSport) Sur leclerc. http://www.jeuxvideo.com/news/748611/black-friday-gran-turismo-sport-et-qui-es-tu-a-14-49.htm
    revans posted the 11/20/2017 at 10:57 AM
    furtifdor https://www.culture.leclerc/jeux-video-u/playstation-4-u/jeux-u/sport--course-u/-0711719827757-pr
    nmariodk posted the 11/20/2017 at 11:36 AM
    nicolasgourry elle était à 29€ sur le site de leclerc ce matin gros bug certain on réussi à commandé xD
    nakata posted the 11/20/2017 at 11:54 AM
    slyder fuuuuuuu.k
