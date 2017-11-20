Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
name : Xenoblade Chronicles 2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Monolith Software
genre : RPG
link49
link49
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Nintendo Switch : Des détails sur l'OST
Xenoblade Chronicles


Voici des Images autour du jeu Xenoblade Chronicles 2 :



Le Twitter japonais nous en apprend un peu plus sur l'OST du jeu présente dans l'Edition Collector. Elle sera composée de 13 pistes, dont 4 peuvent être écoutées sur le site officiel dès à présent.



Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 01 décembre prochain chez nous…

Source : http://nintendoeverything.com/xenoblade-chronicles-2-introduces-the-rare-blade-musubi/
    posted the 11/20/2017 at 07:47 AM by link49
    comments (10)
    dedad posted the 11/20/2017 at 07:50 AM
    Salut il sort quand XENOBLADE 2 ?
    link49 posted the 11/20/2017 at 07:51 AM
    Dedad Euh... Le 01 décembre...
    jenicris posted the 11/20/2017 at 07:53 AM
    Classe le boitier collector.
    zaifire posted the 11/20/2017 at 07:55 AM
    C'est si difficile de proposer l'ost complète sur cd avec un code de téléchargement... Bref pour moi après botw encore un collector décevant chez Nintendo.
    link49 posted the 11/20/2017 at 07:55 AM
    Plus que 11 petits jours à patienter...
    xenofamicom posted the 11/20/2017 at 07:56 AM
    C'est un peu dommage que l'édition collector ne propose pas l'ost complète.
    Le jeu propose 120 morceaux quand même (Xenoblade 1 en possédant 90!!)

    Allez, plus que 10 petits jours....
    kurapika posted the 11/20/2017 at 08:04 AM
    13 morceaux sur 120, sachant que si c'est comme Xenoblade 1 alors ya au moins 100 des 120 morceaux qui oscillent entre le très bon thème et le chef d'oeuvre.

    J'ai beau être une groupie de la série, c'est quand même un peu du foutage de gueule cette "selection"...Heureusement qu'il y a l'artbook de 200 pages à côté.
    link49 posted the 11/20/2017 at 08:14 AM
    Il ne reste plus qu'à espérer que les magasins le reçoivent un peu en avance...
    dedad posted the 11/20/2017 at 08:15 AM
    link49 merci
    link49 posted the 11/20/2017 at 08:19 AM
    dedad De rien. En fait, Xenoblade 2, c'est le nom japonais du titre...
