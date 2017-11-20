home page
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Nintendo Switch : Des détails sur l'OST
Xenoblade Chronicles
Voici des Images autour du jeu Xenoblade Chronicles 2 :
Le Twitter japonais nous en apprend un peu plus sur l'OST du jeu présente dans l'Edition Collector. Elle sera composée de 13 pistes, dont 4 peuvent être écoutées sur le site officiel dès à présent.
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 01 décembre prochain chez nous…
Source :
http://nintendoeverything.com/xenoblade-chronicles-2-introduces-the-rare-blade-musubi/
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/20/2017 at 07:47 AM by
link49
comments (
10
)
dedad
posted
the 11/20/2017 at 07:50 AM
Salut il sort quand XENOBLADE 2 ?
link49
posted
the 11/20/2017 at 07:51 AM
Dedad
Euh... Le 01 décembre...
jenicris
posted
the 11/20/2017 at 07:53 AM
Classe le boitier collector.
zaifire
posted
the 11/20/2017 at 07:55 AM
C'est si difficile de proposer l'ost complète sur cd avec un code de téléchargement... Bref pour moi après botw encore un collector décevant chez Nintendo.
link49
posted
the 11/20/2017 at 07:55 AM
Plus que 11 petits jours à patienter...
xenofamicom
posted
the 11/20/2017 at 07:56 AM
C'est un peu dommage que l'édition collector ne propose pas l'ost complète.
Le jeu propose 120 morceaux quand même (Xenoblade 1 en possédant 90!!)
Allez, plus que 10 petits jours....
kurapika
posted
the 11/20/2017 at 08:04 AM
13 morceaux sur 120, sachant que si c'est comme Xenoblade 1 alors ya au moins 100 des 120 morceaux qui oscillent entre le très bon thème et le chef d'oeuvre.
J'ai beau être une groupie de la série, c'est quand même un peu du foutage de gueule cette "selection"...Heureusement qu'il y a l'artbook de 200 pages à côté.
link49
posted
the 11/20/2017 at 08:14 AM
Il ne reste plus qu'à espérer que les magasins le reçoivent un peu en avance...
dedad
posted
the 11/20/2017 at 08:15 AM
link49
merci
link49
posted
the 11/20/2017 at 08:19 AM
dedad
De rien. En fait, Xenoblade 2, c'est le nom japonais du titre...
