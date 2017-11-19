profile
C'est dimanche, pêle mêle !


A qui ce n'est pas arrivé honnêtement ?!



Beaugosse



Press Start to skip



GTA



Haters



Euh ?!



Mysog...



Un rêve ?



Priez pour eux



T'as un beau sourire tu sais ?



Oups... Qui l'a ?



*Utilisation objet soin automatique si PV < 10%*



    posted the 11/19/2017 at 08:12 PM by kevisiano
    comments (8)
    slyder posted the 11/19/2017 at 08:23 PM
    Trop court, mais très bien
    uga posted the 11/19/2017 at 08:24 PM
    Mais tellement bon!
    kevisiano posted the 11/19/2017 at 08:28 PM
    slyder uga j'essayerai de faire ça tous les dimanches
    killia posted the 11/19/2017 at 08:38 PM
    ze best

    https://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2017/46/7/1511122001-23517938-1714945825195548-1129934257385698306-n.jpg
    kevisiano posted the 11/19/2017 at 08:39 PM
    killia j'ai pleuré quand j'ai vu ça
    zakovu posted the 11/19/2017 at 08:47 PM
    kevisiano Vu que Goldmen a arrêté ce genre de chronique, c'est pas mal que quelqu'un prend la relève dans le même genre =)
    marchand2sable posted the 11/19/2017 at 09:05 PM
    J'aime bien celui de Star Wars 3 il est tellement débile ce film
    kevisiano posted the 11/19/2017 at 09:59 PM
    zakovu je prendrai le relais. Enfin j'essayerai ahah

    marchand2sable pire que la menace fantôme?
