Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Sonic Forces
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Sega
developer :
Sonic Team
genre :
plates-formes
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
link49
link49
> blog
all
Chef d'oeuvre
Nintendo Switch
WiiU
3DS
Ps4
PsVita
Xbox One
NX
Achats
Tests
Estimations
Classements
Concours
Déception
Excellent Jeu
Multi
Premier Avis
Divers
Level 5
Square-Enix
Nintendo
Capcom
Konami
Amiibo
Ubisoft
Hyrule Warriors
Sunset Overdrive
Darksiders
Kingdom Hearts
Red Dead Redemption
The Legend of Zelda
Pokemon
Uncharted
Scalebound
Monster Hunter
Dragon Age
Deus Ex
Quantum Break
Fire Emblem
Final Fantasy
Ryse
Saints Row
God of War
Super Smash Bros
Xenoblade Chronicles
Gears of War
Mass Effect
The Witcher
Resident Evil
Dragon Quest
Sonic Forces : Sega retentera de le refourguer début 2018
Nintendo Switch
Voici une Information autour de la Nintendo Switch :
Amazon France la liste de ce Pack regroupant les jeux Sonic Forces et Puyo Puyo Tetris. Seule la version Nintendo Switch est listée. Elle sortira le 05 janvier 2018, au prix de 49.99 euros…
Source :
http://nintendoeverything.com/2-hits-pack-sonic-forces-puyo-puyo-tetris-will-be-offered-in-europe-at-the-start-of-january/
tags :
posted the 11/19/2017 at 05:35 PM by
link49
comments (
17
)
kuriringk
posted
the 11/19/2017 at 05:40 PM
Ils doivent vraiment êtres désespérés
setzergabbiani
posted
the 11/19/2017 at 05:46 PM
Bientôt offert dans les paquets de lessive et de kellogs
tab
posted
the 11/19/2017 at 05:49 PM
Quelle horrible jaquette....
kinox31
posted
the 11/19/2017 at 05:54 PM
Sega ça fait plus pitié que toi
link49
posted
the 11/19/2017 at 05:56 PM
Puyo Puyo Tetris semble être un bon jeu, c'est déjà ça...
flom
posted
the 11/19/2017 at 05:58 PM
link49
je te le confirme. Une vrai tuerie.encore plus en multi. Attention ça peut aussi devenir une drogue
link49
posted
the 11/19/2017 at 06:04 PM
flom
C'est bien ce qui me semblait...
octobar
posted
the 11/19/2017 at 06:08 PM
le genre de compile qui donne une image cheap à ta console.
renton
posted
the 11/19/2017 at 06:23 PM
"Sega collection",... perso j'ai honte d'avoir Sonic Forces dans la mienne
killia
posted
the 11/19/2017 at 06:28 PM
Pauvre Puyo Puyo, un si bon jeu mis en compilation avec "ça"
cyr
posted
the 11/19/2017 at 06:29 PM
Le jeux m' intéresse absolument pas. Le dernier sonic que j'ai acheter m'a sevrer de sonic DÉFINITIVEMENT.
C'était sonic boom sur wii u.
cyr
posted
the 11/19/2017 at 06:30 PM
Et en réfléchissant un peux j'ai jamais aimer sonic, voilà c'est dit.
Sonic adventure 2 battle gamecube , sur les console sega etc
masharu
posted
the 11/19/2017 at 07:03 PM
Collection de seulement 2 jeux, c'est assez cocasse
.
rkm18
posted
the 11/19/2017 at 07:15 PM
Les Sonic Adventure sur Dreamcast étaient cool. Après le reste...
bonanzaa
posted
the 11/19/2017 at 07:17 PM
Sonic forces n'est pas un BON jeu mais ce n'est pas le pire de la franchise. Boom ou même Lost world est selon moi encore pire. Sans parler de Sonic 4
bonanzaa
posted
the 11/19/2017 at 07:18 PM
Le meilleur Sonic 3D a ce jour selon moi est Sonic colors sur Wii, une tuerie et de bonnes idées
link49
posted
the 11/19/2017 at 07:44 PM
cyr
Je suis pas trop fan également.
bonanzaa
Il faudrait que je le teste alors...
