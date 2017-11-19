Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Sonic Forces
name : Sonic Forces
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Sega
developer : Sonic Team
genre : plates-formes
other versions : PC - Xbox One PlayStation 4 -
link49
link49
Sonic Forces : Sega retentera de le refourguer début 2018
Nintendo Switch


Voici une Information autour de la Nintendo Switch :



Amazon France la liste de ce Pack regroupant les jeux Sonic Forces et Puyo Puyo Tetris. Seule la version Nintendo Switch est listée. Elle sortira le 05 janvier 2018, au prix de 49.99 euros…

Source : http://nintendoeverything.com/2-hits-pack-sonic-forces-puyo-puyo-tetris-will-be-offered-in-europe-at-the-start-of-january/
    posted the 11/19/2017 at 05:35 PM by link49
    comments (17)
    kuriringk posted the 11/19/2017 at 05:40 PM
    Ils doivent vraiment êtres désespérés
    setzergabbiani posted the 11/19/2017 at 05:46 PM
    Bientôt offert dans les paquets de lessive et de kellogs
    tab posted the 11/19/2017 at 05:49 PM
    Quelle horrible jaquette....
    kinox31 posted the 11/19/2017 at 05:54 PM
    Sega ça fait plus pitié que toi
    link49 posted the 11/19/2017 at 05:56 PM
    Puyo Puyo Tetris semble être un bon jeu, c'est déjà ça...
    flom posted the 11/19/2017 at 05:58 PM
    link49 je te le confirme. Une vrai tuerie.encore plus en multi. Attention ça peut aussi devenir une drogue
    link49 posted the 11/19/2017 at 06:04 PM
    flom C'est bien ce qui me semblait...
    octobar posted the 11/19/2017 at 06:08 PM
    le genre de compile qui donne une image cheap à ta console.
    renton posted the 11/19/2017 at 06:23 PM
    "Sega collection",... perso j'ai honte d'avoir Sonic Forces dans la mienne
    killia posted the 11/19/2017 at 06:28 PM
    Pauvre Puyo Puyo, un si bon jeu mis en compilation avec "ça"
    cyr posted the 11/19/2017 at 06:29 PM
    Le jeux m' intéresse absolument pas. Le dernier sonic que j'ai acheter m'a sevrer de sonic DÉFINITIVEMENT.
    C'était sonic boom sur wii u.
    cyr posted the 11/19/2017 at 06:30 PM
    Et en réfléchissant un peux j'ai jamais aimer sonic, voilà c'est dit.
    Sonic adventure 2 battle gamecube , sur les console sega etc
    masharu posted the 11/19/2017 at 07:03 PM
    Collection de seulement 2 jeux, c'est assez cocasse .
    rkm18 posted the 11/19/2017 at 07:15 PM
    Les Sonic Adventure sur Dreamcast étaient cool. Après le reste...
    bonanzaa posted the 11/19/2017 at 07:17 PM
    Sonic forces n'est pas un BON jeu mais ce n'est pas le pire de la franchise. Boom ou même Lost world est selon moi encore pire. Sans parler de Sonic 4
    bonanzaa posted the 11/19/2017 at 07:18 PM
    Le meilleur Sonic 3D a ce jour selon moi est Sonic colors sur Wii, une tuerie et de bonnes idées
    link49 posted the 11/19/2017 at 07:44 PM
    cyr Je suis pas trop fan également.

    bonanzaa Il faudrait que je le teste alors...
