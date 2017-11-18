profile
sora78
Les Indestrutibles 2 : Premier Teaser !
Divers
Enfin

Pixar - Disney
    posted the 11/18/2017 at 04:50 PM by sora78
    comments (6)
    sora78 posted the 11/18/2017 at 04:54 PM
    grievous32 content pour la voix ?
    corvo posted the 11/18/2017 at 05:02 PM
    Avec ce teaser,il devient le film que j'attends le plus pour 2018.
    neoaxle posted the 11/18/2017 at 05:02 PM
    J'ai bien kiffé le 1er. A voir donc.
    racsnk posted the 11/18/2017 at 05:11 PM
    RIP Marc Alfos n'empêche.

    Atlas, Mr Indestructible, Maximus Decimus Meredius,...
    amassous posted the 11/18/2017 at 05:22 PM
    Ils vont enfin combattre la taupe mdrrr
    hayatevibritania posted the 11/18/2017 at 05:25 PM
    Pas de surprise concernant la nouvelle voix de Robert Parr Un excellent choix, et vivement
