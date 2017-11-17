profile
Tite question Svp
D'apres vous,combien je peux vendre ce lot de jeux retro?d'avance merci.

FZERO,boite notices
Kurukuru Kururin boites notices
Advance Wars neuf sous blister
Action Man Robot Atak sous blister neuf
Krazy Racers Konami boite notices
Doom boite abimée,notice
Disney Sports Skateboarding boite notices
Sonic Advance 3,il est sous blister
Jurassic Park Builder blister
Moto Racer bilster,neuf,boite notices
Iss soccer boite notices
Digimon Battle Spirit 2 neuf blister,
Golden Sun sous blister neuf
Sonic Pinball party,boite notices

JEUX GAME GEAR boites en caoutchouc transparentes :

Shctroumpfs
Beavis and Butthead
Assault
Junction
Devilish
Ecco The Dolphin
Dragon Crystal
WonderBoy
Le Roi Lion
Green Dog
Mortal Kombat 2
et un jeu sans jaquette ,une cartouche noire.

JEUX NES :

Gauntlet 2
Super Mario Bros 3
Stealth
Chevaliers du Zodiaque
