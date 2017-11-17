D'apres vous,combien je peux vendre ce lot de jeux retro?d'avance merci.



FZERO,boite notices

Kurukuru Kururin boites notices

Advance Wars neuf sous blister

Action Man Robot Atak sous blister neuf

Krazy Racers Konami boite notices

Doom boite abimée,notice

Disney Sports Skateboarding boite notices

Sonic Advance 3,il est sous blister

Jurassic Park Builder blister

Moto Racer bilster,neuf,boite notices

Iss soccer boite notices

Digimon Battle Spirit 2 neuf blister,

Golden Sun sous blister neuf

Sonic Pinball party,boite notices



JEUX GAME GEAR boites en caoutchouc transparentes :



Shctroumpfs

Beavis and Butthead

Assault

Junction

Devilish

Ecco The Dolphin

Dragon Crystal

WonderBoy

Le Roi Lion

Green Dog

Mortal Kombat 2

et un jeu sans jaquette ,une cartouche noire.



JEUX NES :



Gauntlet 2

Super Mario Bros 3

Stealth

Chevaliers du Zodiaque