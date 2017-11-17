home page
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Monolith Software
genre :
RPG
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Switch : Bonus de réservation
Xenoblade Chronicles
Voici une Information autour du jeu Xenoblade Chronicle 2 :
En réservant le jeu à Micromania, vous obtiendrez un T-Shirt exclusif :
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 01 décembre prochain…
Source :
https://twitter.com/amiibofrance/status/931472950611595264
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/17/2017 at 02:57 PM by
link49
comments (
8
)
raph64
posted
the 11/17/2017 at 02:58 PM
Sexy à souhait ce t-shirt :
link49
posted
the 11/17/2017 at 03:01 PM
J'ai réservé le Collector chez eux. Parfait...
mizuki
posted
the 11/17/2017 at 03:02 PM
65€ le jeu chez eux, ça fait cher le tshirt
dioz
posted
the 11/17/2017 at 03:10 PM
80 euros le collector chez eux avec le code paypal20 et en rajoutant un truc à moins d'un euro pour faire 100.
suikoden
posted
the 11/17/2017 at 03:20 PM
Dioz
ouais mais paiement a la commande c'est relou...
J'ai annule ma commande chez eux quand la fnac l'avait a nouveau dispo.
cubia
posted
the 11/17/2017 at 03:26 PM
Dioz
Y'a un truc en dessous d'un euro sur leur site ?
dioz
posted
the 11/17/2017 at 03:32 PM
cubia
mug star wars pour ma part.
suikoden
c'est clair après ça en fait un des tarifs les plus bas pour ce collector donc faut peser le pour et le contre
cubia
posted
the 11/17/2017 at 04:12 PM
Dioz
Ah oui ! Thx, je vais check.
