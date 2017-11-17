Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
58
Likes
Likers
name : Xenoblade Chronicles 2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Monolith Software
genre : RPG
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
325
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 15538
visites since opening : 16621785
link49 > blog
all
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Switch : Bonus de réservation
Xenoblade Chronicles


Voici une Information autour du jeu Xenoblade Chronicle 2 :



En réservant le jeu à Micromania, vous obtiendrez un T-Shirt exclusif :



Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 01 décembre prochain…

Source : https://twitter.com/amiibofrance/status/931472950611595264
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/17/2017 at 02:57 PM by link49
    comments (8)
    raph64 posted the 11/17/2017 at 02:58 PM
    Sexy à souhait ce t-shirt :
    link49 posted the 11/17/2017 at 03:01 PM
    J'ai réservé le Collector chez eux. Parfait...
    mizuki posted the 11/17/2017 at 03:02 PM
    65€ le jeu chez eux, ça fait cher le tshirt
    dioz posted the 11/17/2017 at 03:10 PM
    80 euros le collector chez eux avec le code paypal20 et en rajoutant un truc à moins d'un euro pour faire 100.
    suikoden posted the 11/17/2017 at 03:20 PM
    Dioz ouais mais paiement a la commande c'est relou...
    J'ai annule ma commande chez eux quand la fnac l'avait a nouveau dispo.
    cubia posted the 11/17/2017 at 03:26 PM
    Dioz

    Y'a un truc en dessous d'un euro sur leur site ?
    dioz posted the 11/17/2017 at 03:32 PM
    cubia mug star wars pour ma part.
    suikoden c'est clair après ça en fait un des tarifs les plus bas pour ce collector donc faut peser le pour et le contre
    cubia posted the 11/17/2017 at 04:12 PM
    Dioz

    Ah oui ! Thx, je vais check.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre