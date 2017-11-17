profile
racsnk > blog
[Pincettes + Bouillie de pixels] Hit confirmé dans DBFZ?
JeuxVideo
Je vous laisse juger.



Ça vient du dernier scan avec Gotenks, Kid Buu et Ultimate Gohan.
JeuxVideo - DBFZ
    posted the 11/17/2017 at 12:58 PM by racsnk
    comments (5)
    biboys posted the 11/17/2017 at 01:09 PM
    Plus que vegeto et jiren. Après les oav en dlc, janemba, broly, bojak etc
    furtifdor posted the 11/17/2017 at 01:10 PM
    Je veux mon Baddak!!!!!
    raioh posted the 11/17/2017 at 01:11 PM
    Vraiment, commencez pas à vous montez la tête et imaginer des choses sur un truc aussi bancal.
    testament posted the 11/17/2017 at 01:40 PM
    idd posted the 11/17/2017 at 01:46 PM
    Jiren en boss final du modestory ?
    je le redis, je veux Arale !
