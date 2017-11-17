home page
[Pincettes + Bouillie de pixels] Hit confirmé dans DBFZ?
JeuxVideo
Je vous laisse juger.
Ça vient du dernier scan avec Gotenks, Kid Buu et Ultimate Gohan.
JeuxVideo
-
DBFZ
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/17/2017 at 12:58 PM by
racsnk
comments (
5
)
biboys
posted
the 11/17/2017 at 01:09 PM
Plus que vegeto et jiren. Après les oav en dlc, janemba, broly, bojak etc
furtifdor
posted
the 11/17/2017 at 01:10 PM
Je veux mon Baddak!!!!!
raioh
posted
the 11/17/2017 at 01:11 PM
Vraiment, commencez pas à vous montez la tête et imaginer des choses sur un truc aussi bancal.
testament
posted
the 11/17/2017 at 01:40 PM
idd
posted
the 11/17/2017 at 01:46 PM
Jiren en boss final du modestory ?
je le redis, je veux Arale !
je le redis, je veux Arale !