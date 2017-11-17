profile
Final Fantasy XV
name : Final Fantasy XV
platform : PC
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : RPG
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
goldmen33
goldmen33 > blog
[DigitalFoundry] Final Fantasy 15: Xbox One X vs PS4 Pro analyse complète


    racsnk posted the 11/17/2017 at 12:40 PM
    Honnêtement bon patch ou pas... Osef non?

    Tout le monde a déjà torché ce jeu et je pense aussi que beaucoup de gens veulent l'oublier.

    Aucun intérêt d'y retourner. 4K ou pas.
    octobar posted the 11/17/2017 at 12:41 PM
    qu'est ce qu'on ferait pour jouer aux jeux videos sans Digital Fondry ?
    saitama93 posted the 11/17/2017 at 12:42 PM
    racsnk Encore beaucoup ne l'ont pas fait, entre ceux qui attendent la fin de tous les dlc et la version PC.
    racsnk posted the 11/17/2017 at 12:45 PM
    saitama93 Autant attendre la version Remaster sur Ps5 et Xbox Two là.

    Qui je pense sera (Espérons) bien meilleur techniquement que la version Patché dégueulasse sur Pro et X.
    diablo posted the 11/17/2017 at 01:12 PM
    octobar vivement celle de RDR 2 hein
    octobar posted the 11/17/2017 at 01:15 PM
    diablo Ben Red Dead va faire couler beaucoup d'encre... Entre le contenu exclu sur PS4 et la superior version sur One X... LOL.

    Moi j'ai choisi mon camp
    minbox posted the 11/17/2017 at 01:22 PM
    diablo hate de voir le résultat des ventes entre les deux versions effectivement
    diablo posted the 11/17/2017 at 01:30 PM
    octobar Exclu Tampo donc au final moi aussi j'ai choisis ma version surtout pour les parties en bande et l'explo
    ravyxxs posted the 11/17/2017 at 01:42 PM
    racsnk Non mais ils l'ont raté à ce point là ? Pourquoi ce jeu est autant détesté ?
