home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
0
Like
Likers
Who likes this ?
name :
Final Fantasy XV
platform :
PC
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
RPG
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
97
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
shincloud
,
shanks
,
monkeydluffy
,
roby
,
milo42
,
grimmroy
,
momotaros
,
chdav
,
sephiroth07
,
zelda59279
,
lt93
,
voxen
,
strifedcloud
,
krjc
,
jf17
,
greil93
,
shinz0
,
drakeramore
,
lastboss
,
tvirus
,
cuthbert
,
calishnikov
,
grayfoxx
,
amassous
,
majorevo
,
kuramayohko
,
thib50
,
linkudo
,
ootaniisensei
,
xxxxxx12
,
shigeryu
,
x1x2
,
musicforlife
,
fullbuster
,
chipsobeurre
,
lanni
,
e3payne
,
arngrim
,
gantzeur
,
ellie
,
spawnini
,
binou87
,
myers
,
astralbouille
,
evilboss
,
maldara69600
,
escobar
,
supatony
,
tripy73
,
knity
,
sakonoko
,
snakeorliquid
,
fleauriant
,
heracles
,
terminator
,
sauronsg
,
leykel
,
jeanouillz
,
blackbox
,
diablass59
,
jojoplay4
,
plistter
,
link80
,
hibito
,
fortep
,
jwolf
,
carapuce
,
kenpokan
,
chester
,
iglooo
,
gat
,
protozoa
,
jozen15
,
kurosama
,
leonr4
,
neckbreaker71
,
torotoro59
,
nekonoctis
,
shiroyashagin
,
wesker4608
,
marchand2sable
,
sonilka
,
angelcloud
,
yamy
,
leblogdeshacka
,
whookid
,
furtifdor
,
rayzorx09
,
coco6767
,
raph64
,
kali
,
aiolia081
,
biboys
,
negan
,
sujetdelta
,
giusnake
goldmen33
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
857
visites since opening :
1141973
goldmen33
> blog
[DigitalFoundry] Final Fantasy 15: Xbox One X vs PS4 Pro analyse complète
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/17/2017 at 12:37 PM by
goldmen33
comments (
9
)
racsnk
posted
the 11/17/2017 at 12:40 PM
Honnêtement bon patch ou pas... Osef non?
Tout le monde a déjà torché ce jeu et je pense aussi que beaucoup de gens veulent l'oublier.
Aucun intérêt d'y retourner. 4K ou pas.
octobar
posted
the 11/17/2017 at 12:41 PM
qu'est ce qu'on ferait pour jouer aux jeux videos sans Digital Fondry ?
saitama93
posted
the 11/17/2017 at 12:42 PM
racsnk
Encore beaucoup ne l'ont pas fait, entre ceux qui attendent la fin de tous les dlc et la version PC.
racsnk
posted
the 11/17/2017 at 12:45 PM
saitama93
Autant attendre la version Remaster sur Ps5 et Xbox Two là.
Qui je pense sera (Espérons) bien meilleur techniquement que la version Patché dégueulasse sur Pro et X.
diablo
posted
the 11/17/2017 at 01:12 PM
octobar
vivement celle de RDR 2 hein
octobar
posted
the 11/17/2017 at 01:15 PM
diablo
Ben Red Dead va faire couler beaucoup d'encre... Entre le contenu exclu sur PS4 et la superior version sur One X... LOL.
Moi j'ai choisi mon camp
minbox
posted
the 11/17/2017 at 01:22 PM
diablo
hate de voir le résultat des ventes entre les deux versions effectivement
diablo
posted
the 11/17/2017 at 01:30 PM
octobar
Exclu Tampo donc au final moi aussi j'ai choisis ma version surtout pour les parties en bande et l'explo
ravyxxs
posted
the 11/17/2017 at 01:42 PM
racsnk
Non mais ils l'ont raté à ce point là ? Pourquoi ce jeu est autant détesté ?
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
Tout le monde a déjà torché ce jeu et je pense aussi que beaucoup de gens veulent l'oublier.
Aucun intérêt d'y retourner. 4K ou pas.
Qui je pense sera (Espérons) bien meilleur techniquement que la version Patché dégueulasse sur Pro et X.
Moi j'ai choisi mon camp