Pokémon Ultra Soleil et Ultra Lune
Pokémon Ultra Soleil et Ultra Lune
platform : Nintendo 3DS
editor : Nintendo
developer : Game Freak
genre : RPG
link49
Pokemon Ultra Moon/Sun : Test Gamekult
Pokemon


Voici une Information autour des jeux Pokemon Ultra Moon/Sun :



Gamekult a rendu son verdict et attribue la bonne note de 07/10 aux titres. Pour rappel, les jeux Pokemon Ultra Moon/Sun sortent aujourd’hui même…

Source : https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/pokemon-ultra-soleil-3050875959/test.html
    posted the 11/17/2017 at 12:27 PM by link49
    comments (7)
    kinox31 posted the 11/17/2017 at 12:35 PM
    Une très bonne note pour une 3 éme version et de la part de Gamekult
    link49 posted the 11/17/2017 at 12:39 PM
    Je voyais plus un 4 ou 5 de leur part...
    jesuisunefleur posted the 11/17/2017 at 12:50 PM
    Je me laisserais bien tenté pour une version Switch lissé. J'en peu plus de la 3DS et de son aliasing de l'au dela x)
    kuriringk posted the 11/17/2017 at 12:51 PM
    Vivement que ça passe sur switch .
    sylphide posted the 11/17/2017 at 12:58 PM
    jesuisunefleur Une version HD 720p sur Switch d'accord, je suis comme toi la 3DS et sont 360p j'en peu plus non plus.
    sonilka posted the 11/17/2017 at 01:03 PM
    Je pensais le voir taper 6, le jeu reprenant la quasi totalité de SL. Mais ils soulignent surtout les nouveautés et tiennent compte du fait que le jeu reste quand même riche et propose quelques nouveautés. Pour les nouveaux c'est clairement les versions à faire. Pour les autres aussi d'ailleurs. Sauf si overdose d'Alola et MotismaDex

    jesuisunefleur sylphide non ca ira, la 7G est évacuée et GF peut désormais se concentrer à fond sur ce qui va probablement etre leur plus gros défi depuis qu'ils produisent les opus canoniques Pokémon.
    cyr posted the 11/17/2017 at 01:13 PM
    Vivement l'épisode switch. D'ailleurs maintenant j'ai compris pourquoi c'est le même jeux en version+
    Nintendo veut dirigé les gens sur la switch, donc proposer un nouveau pokemon canonique sur 3DS pendant que la switch arrive a sont premier noel...
