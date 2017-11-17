Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
name : Xenoblade Chronicles 2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Monolith Software
genre : RPG
link49
link49
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 : Une nouvelle Blade rare dévoilée
Xenoblade Chronicles


Voici des Images autour du jeu Xenoblade Chronicles 2 :



Le Twitter japonais dévoile aujourd’hui nouvelle Blade rare, que l'on avait déjà entrevue hier, dans sa baignoire.



Linnae est doublée par Aoi Ozawa.



Et enfin une vidéo, que l'on peut regarder ici :



Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 01 décembre prochain…

Source : http://nintendoeverything.com/7-minute-xenoblade-chronicles-2-introduction-trailer/
    posted the 11/17/2017 at 07:19 AM by link49
    comments (10)
    carapuce posted the 11/17/2017 at 07:32 AM
    sylphide posted the 11/17/2017 at 07:36 AM
    18/20.
    link49 posted the 11/17/2017 at 07:38 AM
    Pour la vidéo, je ne sais pas si ça spoile, ne l'ayant pas regardé...
    unclepickle posted the 11/17/2017 at 07:47 AM
    la vidéo parle surtout du gameplay autour des blades, pas mal de chose qu'on avait déjà vu auparavant
    gamergunz posted the 11/17/2017 at 07:52 AM
    link49 si tu as pas vu le dernier nintendo direct et les derniers trailers oui il y a pas mal de spoils parce que c'est un trailer overview un récap de tout ce qui avait été montré en gros
    ravyxxs posted the 11/17/2017 at 07:53 AM
    Tous les jours y a une blade
    Vivement le 1
    link49 posted the 11/17/2017 at 07:55 AM
    Gamergunz Ok. Je l'ai déjà vu alors...
    kurapika posted the 11/17/2017 at 08:14 AM
    Sortie de son orientation hentai, je trouve le design de la blade vachement réussi.
    frionel posted the 11/17/2017 at 08:42 AM
    "rare"
    otaksan posted the 11/17/2017 at 08:43 AM
    ci par les suites ils continuent leur délire de blade, ce jeu va devenir un pokemonlike lol
