BF Xbox Live : Wolfenstein 2 + SP deja a 45€
Demain je ferais un article récapitulatif de toutes les Soldes
    posted the 11/16/2017 at 11:04 PM by negan
    comments (10)
    contra posted the 11/16/2017 at 11:14 PM
    Et le jeu tout court du coup ?
    negan posted the 11/16/2017 at 11:15 PM
    35€ Contra
    raoh38 posted the 11/16/2017 at 11:16 PM
    negan je viens de le prendre ... doom a 20 euros aussi me fait de l'oeil, mais pas encore de patch x.
    negan posted the 11/16/2017 at 11:17 PM
    raoh38 le Bipack de Wolfenstein 1 et Old Blood a 15€ je pense le prendre pour plus tard
    churos45 posted the 11/16/2017 at 11:26 PM
    C'est quoi SP ?
    raoh38 posted the 11/16/2017 at 11:26 PM
    negan oui moi aussi il m'interresse, du bon bourrinage
    goldmen33 posted the 11/16/2017 at 11:27 PM
    churos45 season pass
    churos45 posted the 11/16/2017 at 11:28 PM
    goldmen33 ok merci
    famimax posted the 11/16/2017 at 11:40 PM
    churos45 https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/8/88/Peugeot_103_SP_1985.JPG
    aiolia081 posted the 11/16/2017 at 11:50 PM
    J'ai craqué justement et je me tâte pour ROTTR 20eme anniversaire 20€ et The Evil Within à 35€.
