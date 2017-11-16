profile
carapuce
21
Likes
Likers
carapuce
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 14
visites since opening : 200147
carapuce > blog
PS4 Pro en promo sur Cdiscount
Pour ceux que ça peut intéresser, la PS4 Pro est actuellement en promo sur Cdiscount :

PS4 Pro à 327.99€

PS4 Pro avec une manette supplémentaire à 357.99€

    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/16/2017 at 08:27 PM by carapuce
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre