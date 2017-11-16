profile
all
Alerte radin : the killer is dead gratos
Amis rapiats tout est dans le titre, ça se passe chez humble bundle une fois de plus.





Lien ici
    tags : radin article de qualitay prolo
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/16/2017 at 07:01 PM by darksly
    comments (8)
    karbon posted the 11/16/2017 at 07:03 PM
    C'est Pigeon404 qui va faire la gueule
    darksly posted the 11/16/2017 at 07:11 PM
    karbon roh mais non, y a battlefront 2 cod qui sont là pour lui
    hirogami posted the 11/16/2017 at 07:13 PM
    thx
    sussudio posted the 11/16/2017 at 07:17 PM
    Je l'ai finis sur Xbox 360, court et sympa
    maxff9 posted the 11/16/2017 at 07:18 PM
    Merci !
    karbon posted the 11/16/2017 at 07:20 PM
    darksly

    En effet
    idd posted the 11/16/2017 at 08:09 PM
    karbon darksly vous faites pas de bile, avec les lootbox Pigeon404 doit être ravi
    karbon posted the 11/16/2017 at 08:12 PM
    idd



    Étonnant qu'il ne soit pas venu nous faire un petit commentaire à ce propos
