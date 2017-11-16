Le collector de DBZ FighterZ est en restock sur One.
A l"intérieur, nous retrouverons:
-Le jeu
-Un steelbook
-3 cartes d'illustrations
-Un diorama avec un coloris exclusif "Manga Dimension"
J’espère vous faire un concours bientôt, donc n'hésitez pas à passer par les liens
Dragonball Fighter Z - Edition Collector Z - Xbox One
149.99€
2 Hits Pack: Sonic Forces/Puyo Puyo Tetris
44.99€
Mario Party: The Top 100
44.99€
Secret of Mana PS4
39.99€
Lost Sphear
49.99€
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - Edition Collector
Manette Nintendo Switch Pro Edition - Xenoblade Chronicles 2
76.99€
tags :
posted the 11/16/2017 at 04:34 PM by leblogdeshacka