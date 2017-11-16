profile
Dragon Ball FighterZ
name : Dragon Ball FighterZ
platform : Xbox One
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Arc System Works
genre : combat
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
Dragon Ball FighterZ collector restock
Le collector de DBZ FighterZ est en restock sur One.



A l"intérieur, nous retrouverons:


-Le jeu
-Un steelbook
-3 cartes d'illustrations
-Un diorama avec un coloris exclusif "Manga Dimension"




J'espère vous faire un concours bientôt, donc n'hésitez pas à passer par les liens


Dragonball Fighter Z - Edition Collector Z - Xbox One 149.99€
2 Hits Pack: Sonic Forces/Puyo Puyo Tetris 44.99€
Mario Party: The Top 100 44.99€
Secret of Mana PS4 39.99€
Lost Sphear 49.99€
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 - Edition Collector
Manette Nintendo Switch Pro Edition - Xenoblade Chronicles 2 76.99€
http://amzn.to/2AM30qA
    posted the 11/16/2017 at 04:34 PM by leblogdeshacka
