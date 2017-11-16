« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
[Switch] Gear.Club Unlimited : Video Gameplay (version salon)





PS : Les temps de chargement (un peu long ?) sans aucune musique, c'est limite angoissant ^^
    posted the 11/16/2017 at 09:57 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    fiveagainstone posted the 11/16/2017 at 10:04 AM
    J'ai envie d'un Ridge racer quand je vois ça.
    Il peut être sympa ce Gear.club, mais pas à 50 boules faut pas déconner.
    gunstarred posted the 11/16/2017 at 10:35 AM
    Je ne dit pas non, si je le trouve à un prix correct.
    mikazaki posted the 11/16/2017 at 10:37 AM
    gunstarred pareil
