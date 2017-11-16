Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
name : Xenoblade Chronicles 2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Monolith Software
genre : RPG
link49
link49
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Switch : Une histoire de baignoire
Xenoblade Chronicles


Voici des Images autour du jeu Xenoblade Chronicles 2 :



Le Twitter japonais met en avant Luxoria. Elle se compose de parties enneigées, et le ciel est couvert d’étoiles pendant la nuit.



Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 01 décembre prochain…

Source : http://nintendoeverything.com/xenoblade-chronicles-2-akhos-shown-off/
    zaifire posted the 11/16/2017 at 07:17 AM
    Magnifique ! Par contre je comprends pas le titre de ton article ?!
    bonanzaa posted the 11/16/2017 at 07:20 AM
    zaifire Regarde bien les photos et trouve la baignoire
    zaifire posted the 11/16/2017 at 07:28 AM
    bonanzaa pas la peine je viens de comprendre
    renton posted the 11/16/2017 at 07:33 AM
    Vivement le 1er Décembre !
    sylphide posted the 11/16/2017 at 08:11 AM
    Pfff c'est long d'attendre le 1er decembre.
    jesuisunefleur posted the 11/16/2017 at 08:25 AM
    Ce jeux me hype de plus en plus bon sang. Mare d'attendre.
    unclepickle posted the 11/16/2017 at 08:32 AM
    C'est une Blade ? Une Sirène dans la baignoire avec des foreuses en guise de chevelure
