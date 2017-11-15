Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
L.A. Noire Remastered
name : L.A. Noire Remastered
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Rockstar Games
developer : N.C
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC - Xbox One PlayStation 4 -
L.A. Noire sur Nintendo Switch : Quelques notes et tests
Tests


Voici une Information autour d'un jeu sorti entre autres sur Nintendo Switch :



Les testeurs rendent leurs verdicts sur cette version. Voici les notes obtenues :

- IGN Spain : 90/100
- Destructoid : 80/100

Et le test de Gameblog :



Et pour finir, le test de Gamekult :



Un bon portage en perspectif...

Sources : http://www.gameblog.fr/tests/2897-l-a-noire-switc/ et https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/l-a-noire-3010005280/test-switch.html
    posted the 11/15/2017 at 11:18 PM by link49
    comments (7)
    kurosama posted the 11/15/2017 at 11:30 PM
    Excellent jeu,et puis le genre se fait plutot rare.
    link49 posted the 11/15/2017 at 11:32 PM
    J'ai pas trop accroché sur Xbox 360 à l'époque. Ça sera sans moi sur Nintendo Switch...
    bennj posted the 11/15/2017 at 11:34 PM
    link49 Jamais terminé sur 360 à l'époque c'était très très chiant au bout d'un moment. Et les acteurs qui surjouaient un max lors des interrogatoires c'était franchement ridicule à force...
    link49 posted the 11/15/2017 at 11:35 PM
    Bennj J'ai pas eu le courage de le finir, du coup, je l'ai revendu assez vite...
    greatteacheroni posted the 11/15/2017 at 11:51 PM
    La jaquette européenne a un gros avertissement devant du genre « nécessite un téléchargement ». Dommage...
    killia posted the 11/16/2017 at 12:03 AM
    Rah je me tâte encore à le prendre. J'espère une promo pendant le blackfriday. Cela me fera peut-être sauté le pas.

    D'ailleurs :

    29 Go en dématérialisé

    Et 14 Go en boite
    famimax posted the 11/16/2017 at 12:11 AM
    Grande linéarité.
    Ville très vide et manque de variété.

    Bah c'est le genre du jeu qui veut ça, c'est complétement con c'est pas un GTA Like. Quand ils testent FIFA ils ont qu'a le mettre aussi
