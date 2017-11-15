home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
3
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
link49
,
darkfoxx
,
kurosama
name :
L.A. Noire Remastered
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Rockstar Games
developer :
N.C
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
325
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cuthbert
,
midsaru
,
hellooooooo
,
ptifront
,
ekid
,
maskash
,
supatony
,
kekell
,
58e64g
,
kokoriko
,
edmondwells
,
ing09
,
nintendotown
,
ny
,
ace7
,
orangina
,
rocan
,
xenos
,
darkshao
,
gensouille
,
darkscream
,
tm
,
zabuza
,
grozourson
,
tvirus
,
vonkuru
,
yuri
,
itachi974
,
artemis
,
greil93
,
minx
,
fullbuster
,
zorrox
,
mickurt
,
stiltzkin
,
shampix
,
narutimate24
,
eldren
,
mordred
,
metasonic
,
robin73
,
lambo
,
shanks
,
sokarius
,
magickid
,
trezert
,
sboubi
,
supasaya
,
fantacitron
,
pikmin592
,
anonymous340
,
estellise
,
stonesjack
,
titipicasso
,
milo42
,
voxen
,
robinca
,
binou87
,
whitepotatoes
,
xenos14
,
lichking
,
battossai
,
strifedcloud
,
darksephiroth
,
hipou
,
linkart
,
aiolia081
,
ntown
,
darkeox
,
sauronsg
,
klepapangue
,
kurosama
,
jwolf
,
jaune
,
apollokami
,
furtifdor
,
trafalgar
,
vanilla59
,
jeanouillz
,
takahito
,
shinaroni
,
giusnake
,
amassous
,
clash
,
x1x2
,
koopa
,
elricyann
,
diablass59
,
roivas
,
haydenbridal123
,
archesstat
,
jf17
,
badaboumisback
,
arrrghl
,
bjm
,
neokiller
,
buros
,
myers
,
artemico
,
heracles
,
smashfan
,
ritalix
,
snakeorliquid
,
drakeramore
,
lz
,
krash
,
dragonkevin
,
lanni
,
khel
,
echizen
,
keka
,
darkyx
,
sonofryse
,
dx93
,
monkeydluffy
,
kisukesan
,
link78
,
kyogamer
,
gaymer40
,
hado78
,
oversoulxlll
,
stardustx
,
friteforever
,
noth
,
kenpokan
,
soudis13
,
zackfair59plus
,
kamikaze1985
,
nindo64
,
arngrim
,
shao
,
sphinx
,
onirinku
,
jojoplay4
,
ultrageek
,
hir0k
,
knity
,
victornewman
,
leblogdeshacka
,
angelcloud
,
jorostar
,
nobleswan
,
toxicro
,
uta
,
sakimotor
,
pyrogas
,
titouhman
,
elmax
,
kwak
,
lordguyver
,
aros
,
boby3600
,
koriyu
,
blackbox
,
evilboss
,
seeney
,
orosama
,
pwyll
,
chester
,
ichigoo
,
marco86
,
bisba
,
link80
,
styxgaming
,
flom
,
cajp45
,
guilde
,
geugeuz
,
lacasadenico
,
sorasaiku
,
wilhelm
,
david20
,
ecco
,
zemarth
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
temporell
,
naughty
,
bayonetta
,
e3ologue
,
sunnytime
,
tidusx59
,
ninjah
,
freddodo
,
youjimbo
,
miko599
,
kiribati
,
omegarugal
,
zaoo
,
squall0280
,
fifine
,
racsnk
,
ry0
,
nekonoctis
,
nmariodk
,
seganintendo
,
momotaros
,
iiii
,
corvo
,
flash
,
torotoro59
,
maxibesttof
,
kali
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
tuni
,
hendymion
,
epoko
,
xenopon
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
genraltow
,
mutenroshi
,
junaldinho
,
vercetti
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
coco98bis
,
playstation2008
,
draer
,
bliss02
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
badeuh
,
toshiro
,
bladagun
,
seriously
,
cedrich74
,
magium
,
mikazaki
,
link571
,
thib50
,
404
,
ykarin
,
xyrlic
,
capcom
,
popomolos
,
alexkidd
,
kekos
,
hinataa
,
eaglevision
,
shigeryu
,
jenicris
,
zelpokinel
,
galahadorder
,
ajb
,
gamekyo
,
zorrojohn436
,
kuramayohko
,
kikumaru
,
ikki47
,
odv78
,
darkparadize
,
gruetriton
,
naruto780
,
alphaomega
,
donkeykong06
,
julisa
,
netero
,
floflo
,
wickette
,
renton
,
fanlink1
,
rio33
,
ballista
,
kyojoueur
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
beni
,
ushiro
,
waurius59
,
barberousse
,
slyder
,
narustorm
,
xbhxrebirth
,
legogolito
,
cort
,
neckbreaker71
,
terranova
,
thejoke
,
spawnini
,
blm
,
edenil
,
warminos
,
shadowbiz
,
referencementmontpellier
,
marchand2sable
,
shindo
,
evojink
,
killia
,
yanissou
,
olimar59
,
samlokal
,
obi2kanobi
,
majorevo
,
xenyphas
,
kaiserx
,
tetsu
,
60teraflops
,
sephiroth07
,
escobar
,
captaintoad974
,
trodark
,
snowbell
,
pist5
,
yogfei
,
edgar
,
davydems
,
shiningstar
,
rayzorx09
,
darkfoxx
,
corrin
,
happosaisan
,
powerplex
,
testament
,
samsuki
,
thor
,
raph64
,
neptonic
,
jesrowweakman
,
negan
,
mithrandir
,
sujetdelta
,
nsixtyfour
,
eyrio
,
gladiatorts
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
15527
visites since opening :
16601404
link49
> blog
all
Chef d'oeuvre
Nintendo Switch
WiiU
3DS
Ps4
PsVita
Xbox One
NX
Achats
Tests
Estimations
Classements
Concours
Déception
Excellent Jeu
Multi
Premier Avis
Divers
Level 5
Square-Enix
Nintendo
Capcom
Konami
Amiibo
Ubisoft
Hyrule Warriors
Sunset Overdrive
Darksiders
Kingdom Hearts
Red Dead Redemption
The Legend of Zelda
Pokemon
Uncharted
Scalebound
Monster Hunter
Dragon Age
Deus Ex
Quantum Break
Fire Emblem
Final Fantasy
Ryse
Saints Row
God of War
Super Smash Bros
Xenoblade Chronicles
Gears of War
Mass Effect
The Witcher
Resident Evil
Dragon Quest
L.A. Noire sur Nintendo Switch : Quelques notes et tests
Tests
Voici une Information autour d'un jeu sorti entre autres sur Nintendo Switch :
Les testeurs rendent leurs verdicts sur cette version. Voici les notes obtenues :
- IGN Spain : 90/100
- Destructoid : 80/100
Et le test de Gameblog :
Et pour finir, le test de Gamekult :
Un bon portage en perspectif...
Sources :
http://www.gameblog.fr/tests/2897-l-a-noire-switc/
et
https://www.gamekult.com/jeux/l-a-noire-3010005280/test-switch.html
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/15/2017 at 11:18 PM by
link49
comments (
7
)
kurosama
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 11:30 PM
Excellent jeu,et puis le genre se fait plutot rare.
link49
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 11:32 PM
J'ai pas trop accroché sur Xbox 360 à l'époque. Ça sera sans moi sur Nintendo Switch...
bennj
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 11:34 PM
link49
Jamais terminé sur 360 à l'époque c'était très très chiant au bout d'un moment. Et les acteurs qui surjouaient un max lors des interrogatoires c'était franchement ridicule à force...
link49
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 11:35 PM
Bennj
J'ai pas eu le courage de le finir, du coup, je l'ai revendu assez vite...
greatteacheroni
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 11:51 PM
La jaquette européenne a un gros avertissement devant du genre « nécessite un téléchargement ». Dommage...
killia
posted
the 11/16/2017 at 12:03 AM
Rah je me tâte encore à le prendre. J'espère une promo pendant le blackfriday. Cela me fera peut-être sauté le pas.
D'ailleurs :
29 Go
en dématérialisé
Et
14 Go
en boite
famimax
posted
the 11/16/2017 at 12:11 AM
Grande linéarité.
Ville très vide et manque de variété.
Bah c'est le genre du jeu qui veut ça, c'est complétement con c'est pas un GTA Like. Quand ils testent FIFA ils ont qu'a le mettre aussi
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
D'ailleurs :
29 Go en dématérialisé
Et 14 Go en boite
Ville très vide et manque de variété.
Bah c'est le genre du jeu qui veut ça, c'est complétement con c'est pas un GTA Like. Quand ils testent FIFA ils ont qu'a le mettre aussi