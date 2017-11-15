Metal Gear Solid KOJIMA THE MASTER
profile
soulsassassin
22
Likes
Likers
soulsassassin
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 352
visites since opening : 319142
soulsassassin > blog
Un jeu qui aurait bien besoin d'un remaster voir d'un remake


L’intro se suffit à elle-même, pas besoin d’expliquer pourquoi
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/15/2017 at 08:45 PM by soulsassassin
    comments (1)
    fred0978 posted the 11/15/2017 at 08:47 PM
    Ou une suite.
    Sublime intro.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre