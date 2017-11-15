Je ne suis pas un Pro- M , N ou S mais je dis ce que je pense!!!! Que cela plaise ou non.
[url][/url]
profile
StarCraft II : Heart of the Swarm
2
Likes
Likers
name : StarCraft II : Heart of the Swarm
platform : PC
editor : Blizzard Entertainment
developer : Blizzard Entertainment
genre : STR
multiplayer : oui
official website : http://eu.starcraft2.com/
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
oenomaus
6
Likes
Likers
oenomaus
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 18
visites since opening : 18038
oenomaus > blog
Quand StarCraft se moque des jeux Pay 2 Win
    tags :
    6
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/15/2017 at 07:07 PM by oenomaus
    comments (4)
    birmou posted the 11/15/2017 at 07:09 PM
    énorme la pub
    misterpixel posted the 11/15/2017 at 07:13 PM
    beau coup
    oenomaus posted the 11/15/2017 at 07:15 PM
    Même si blizzard a été racheté par Activision, ils conservent leurs politiques
    licran posted the 11/15/2017 at 08:27 PM
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre