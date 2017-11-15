« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
nicolasgourry > blog
[indé] Rive : Switch Vs PS4





Voilà une optimisation réussie...
    posted the 11/15/2017 at 06:55 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    leonr4 posted the 11/15/2017 at 08:01 PM
    En même temps le jeu n'a rien de fou techniquement, il pourrait même tourner sur PS360.
