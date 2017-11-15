home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
57
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
loudiyi
,
diablass59
,
genzzo
,
asakim
,
furtifdor
,
roivas
,
link49
,
vfries
,
chester
,
eldren
,
trungz
,
fullbuster
,
shanks
,
aros
,
naruto780
,
sonilka
,
jenicris
,
samlokal
,
jeanouillz
,
kaiserx
,
51love
,
obi2kanobi
,
kisukesan
,
escobar
,
minbox
,
nekonoctis
,
yunobo
,
narustorm
,
roxloud
,
torotoro59
,
rayzorx09
,
hyoga57
,
shiningstar
,
fiveagainstone
,
jasonm
,
esets
,
corrin
,
gamergunz
,
killia
,
rockin
,
raph64
,
kamikaze1985
,
vyse05
,
rbz
,
cristaleus
,
keiyomi
,
professeurlaidthon
,
damien2b
,
infamousdvl
,
darkfoxx
,
feiki
,
hado78
,
captaintoad974
,
gamekyo
,
testament
,
kurosama
,
runrunsekai
name :
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Monolith Software
genre :
RPG
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
325
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cuthbert
,
midsaru
,
hellooooooo
,
ptifront
,
ekid
,
maskash
,
supatony
,
kekell
,
58e64g
,
kokoriko
,
edmondwells
,
ing09
,
nintendotown
,
ny
,
ace7
,
orangina
,
rocan
,
xenos
,
darkshao
,
gensouille
,
darkscream
,
tm
,
zabuza
,
grozourson
,
tvirus
,
vonkuru
,
yuri
,
itachi974
,
artemis
,
greil93
,
minx
,
fullbuster
,
zorrox
,
mickurt
,
stiltzkin
,
shampix
,
narutimate24
,
eldren
,
mordred
,
metasonic
,
robin73
,
lambo
,
shanks
,
sokarius
,
magickid
,
trezert
,
sboubi
,
supasaya
,
fantacitron
,
pikmin592
,
anonymous340
,
estellise
,
stonesjack
,
titipicasso
,
milo42
,
voxen
,
robinca
,
binou87
,
whitepotatoes
,
xenos14
,
lichking
,
battossai
,
strifedcloud
,
darksephiroth
,
hipou
,
linkart
,
aiolia081
,
ntown
,
darkeox
,
sauronsg
,
klepapangue
,
kurosama
,
jwolf
,
jaune
,
apollokami
,
furtifdor
,
trafalgar
,
vanilla59
,
jeanouillz
,
takahito
,
shinaroni
,
giusnake
,
amassous
,
clash
,
x1x2
,
koopa
,
elricyann
,
diablass59
,
roivas
,
haydenbridal123
,
archesstat
,
jf17
,
badaboumisback
,
arrrghl
,
bjm
,
neokiller
,
buros
,
myers
,
artemico
,
heracles
,
smashfan
,
ritalix
,
snakeorliquid
,
drakeramore
,
lz
,
krash
,
dragonkevin
,
lanni
,
khel
,
echizen
,
keka
,
darkyx
,
sonofryse
,
dx93
,
monkeydluffy
,
kisukesan
,
link78
,
kyogamer
,
gaymer40
,
hado78
,
oversoulxlll
,
stardustx
,
friteforever
,
noth
,
kenpokan
,
soudis13
,
zackfair59plus
,
kamikaze1985
,
nindo64
,
arngrim
,
shao
,
sphinx
,
onirinku
,
jojoplay4
,
ultrageek
,
hir0k
,
knity
,
victornewman
,
leblogdeshacka
,
angelcloud
,
jorostar
,
nobleswan
,
toxicro
,
uta
,
sakimotor
,
pyrogas
,
titouhman
,
elmax
,
kwak
,
lordguyver
,
aros
,
boby3600
,
koriyu
,
blackbox
,
evilboss
,
seeney
,
orosama
,
pwyll
,
chester
,
ichigoo
,
marco86
,
bisba
,
link80
,
styxgaming
,
flom
,
cajp45
,
guilde
,
geugeuz
,
lacasadenico
,
sorasaiku
,
wilhelm
,
david20
,
ecco
,
zemarth
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
temporell
,
naughty
,
bayonetta
,
e3ologue
,
sunnytime
,
tidusx59
,
ninjah
,
freddodo
,
youjimbo
,
miko599
,
kiribati
,
omegarugal
,
zaoo
,
squall0280
,
fifine
,
racsnk
,
ry0
,
nekonoctis
,
nmariodk
,
seganintendo
,
momotaros
,
iiii
,
corvo
,
flash
,
torotoro59
,
maxibesttof
,
kali
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
tuni
,
hendymion
,
epoko
,
xenopon
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
genraltow
,
mutenroshi
,
junaldinho
,
vercetti
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
coco98bis
,
playstation2008
,
draer
,
bliss02
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
badeuh
,
toshiro
,
bladagun
,
seriously
,
cedrich74
,
magium
,
mikazaki
,
link571
,
thib50
,
404
,
ykarin
,
xyrlic
,
capcom
,
popomolos
,
alexkidd
,
kekos
,
hinataa
,
eaglevision
,
shigeryu
,
jenicris
,
zelpokinel
,
galahadorder
,
ajb
,
gamekyo
,
zorrojohn436
,
kuramayohko
,
kikumaru
,
ikki47
,
odv78
,
darkparadize
,
gruetriton
,
naruto780
,
alphaomega
,
donkeykong06
,
julisa
,
netero
,
floflo
,
wickette
,
renton
,
fanlink1
,
rio33
,
ballista
,
kyojoueur
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
beni
,
ushiro
,
waurius59
,
barberousse
,
slyder
,
narustorm
,
xbhxrebirth
,
legogolito
,
cort
,
neckbreaker71
,
terranova
,
thejoke
,
spawnini
,
blm
,
edenil
,
warminos
,
shadowbiz
,
referencementmontpellier
,
marchand2sable
,
shindo
,
evojink
,
killia
,
yanissou
,
olimar59
,
samlokal
,
obi2kanobi
,
majorevo
,
xenyphas
,
kaiserx
,
tetsu
,
60teraflops
,
sephiroth07
,
escobar
,
captaintoad974
,
trodark
,
snowbell
,
pist5
,
yogfei
,
edgar
,
davydems
,
shiningstar
,
rayzorx09
,
darkfoxx
,
corrin
,
happosaisan
,
powerplex
,
testament
,
samsuki
,
thor
,
raph64
,
neptonic
,
jesrowweakman
,
negan
,
mithrandir
,
sujetdelta
,
nsixtyfour
,
eyrio
,
gladiatorts
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
15524
visites since opening :
16597299
link49
> blog
all
Chef d'oeuvre
Nintendo Switch
WiiU
3DS
Ps4
PsVita
Xbox One
NX
Achats
Tests
Estimations
Classements
Concours
Déception
Excellent Jeu
Multi
Premier Avis
Divers
Level 5
Square-Enix
Nintendo
Capcom
Konami
Amiibo
Ubisoft
Hyrule Warriors
Sunset Overdrive
Darksiders
Kingdom Hearts
Red Dead Redemption
The Legend of Zelda
Pokemon
Uncharted
Scalebound
Monster Hunter
Dragon Age
Deus Ex
Quantum Break
Fire Emblem
Final Fantasy
Ryse
Saints Row
God of War
Super Smash Bros
Xenoblade Chronicles
Gears of War
Mass Effect
The Witcher
Resident Evil
Dragon Quest
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Switch : Ca s’annonce juste épique
Xenoblade Chronicles
Voici une Information autour du jeu Xenoblade Chronicles 2 :
Les sites ont publié leur preview pour le jeu. On commence par celle de Gameblog :
Puis celle de GamerGen :
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 01 décembre prochain…
Sources :
https://www.gamergen.com/tests/preview-xenoblade-chronicles-2-les-premieres-impressions-sont-elles-toujours-les-meilleures-impressions-287077-1
et
http://www.gameblog.fr/news/71813-xenoblades-chronicles-2-nos-impressions-nuageuses
tags :
10
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/15/2017 at 05:12 PM by
link49
comments (
25
)
bliss02
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 05:15 PM
J'en peux plus de l'attendre
icebergbrulant
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 05:16 PM
Ah non !
on était habitué à voir un article par jour sur Xenoblade Chronicles 2, pas deux !!
shincloud
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 05:17 PM
tout se passe comme prévu
jenicris
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 05:18 PM
icebergbrulant
peu être 3, jamais deux sans trois.
icebergbrulant
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 05:18 PM
jenicris
Que Dieu ne t'écoute pas
xenofamicom
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 05:19 PM
Nintendo, Monolith, Takahashi,.... what else?
jenicris
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 05:20 PM
icebergbrulant
link49
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 05:20 PM
Je vous épargne les preview anglaises et américaines, qui vont également dans ce sens...
icebergbrulant
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 05:21 PM
link49
Oh non ne nous épargne pas !
Fais nous un 3ème article dessus en fin de soirée !!
hyoga57
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 05:23 PM
J'espère ne pas être déçu. Je pense qu'il sera bon, mais moins que le premier sur certains points...
edgar
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 05:24 PM
Cette année de malade mentale de la part de Nintendo, c'est juste un truc de fou n'empêche !
2017 vas définitivement faire date comme l'une des meilleures de l'histoire du jeux vidéo, oui j'en suis sûr !
kaminari
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 05:29 PM
Sympa mais je le prendrai sûrement pas cette année, peut-être dès l'année prochaine
apollokami
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 05:34 PM
Déjà préchargé
hyoga57
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 05:35 PM
edgar
Comme l'année 2007 ou la Wii avait accueillie de la part de Nintendo Super Mario Galaxy, Fire Emblem : Radiant Dawn, Metroid Prime 3, Super Mario Party 8, Super Paper Mario, Wario Ware, Mario Strikers, Pokemon Battle Revolution.
edgar
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 05:40 PM
hyoga57
En gros tous les 10 ans quoi. XD
rendan
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 05:40 PM
love:
bliss02
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 05:40 PM
hyoga57
et le sympathique Excite Truck
setzergabbiani
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 05:45 PM
Comme dirait Schwarzy déguisé dans Total Recall : deuuuux semaiiiines...
masahico
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 05:47 PM
icebergbrulant
jenicris
icebergbrulant
sans faire de 3ème article, une preview video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_n2z9bflvG0
fifine
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 05:50 PM
hyoga57
La wii avait vraiment une très bonne ludothèque, c'est grace a cette console que je me suis remise a jouer aux jeux vidéos. Xenoblade a vraiment été une vrai révélation pour moi
zaifire
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 05:53 PM
Monolith Soft
sonilka
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 06:03 PM
hyoga57
Pokemon Battle Revolution
un chef d'oeuvre
hyoga57
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 06:08 PM
sonilka
Un chef-d'œuvre incompris.
Le POTY 2007 (Pokemon of the Year).
sonilka
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 06:09 PM
hyoga57
une merde sans nom plutot. Et le POTY 2007 c'est la 4G avec DP
milk
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 06:15 PM
Ce sera le GIOTY. Le game incompris we l année.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
on était habitué à voir un article par jour sur Xenoblade Chronicles 2, pas deux !!
Fais nous un 3ème article dessus en fin de soirée !!
2017 vas définitivement faire date comme l'une des meilleures de l'histoire du jeux vidéo, oui j'en suis sûr !
sans faire de 3ème article, une preview video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_n2z9bflvG0
Le POTY 2007 (Pokemon of the Year).