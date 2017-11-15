Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
57
Likes
Likers
name : Xenoblade Chronicles 2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Monolith Software
genre : RPG
link49
325
Likes
Likers
link49
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Switch : Ca s’annonce juste épique
Xenoblade Chronicles


Voici une Information autour du jeu Xenoblade Chronicles 2 :



Les sites ont publié leur preview pour le jeu. On commence par celle de Gameblog :



Puis celle de GamerGen :



Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 01 décembre prochain…

Sources : https://www.gamergen.com/tests/preview-xenoblade-chronicles-2-les-premieres-impressions-sont-elles-toujours-les-meilleures-impressions-287077-1 et http://www.gameblog.fr/news/71813-xenoblades-chronicles-2-nos-impressions-nuageuses
    10
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/15/2017 at 05:12 PM by link49
    comments (25)
    bliss02 posted the 11/15/2017 at 05:15 PM
    J'en peux plus de l'attendre
    icebergbrulant posted the 11/15/2017 at 05:16 PM
    Ah non !
    on était habitué à voir un article par jour sur Xenoblade Chronicles 2, pas deux !!
    shincloud posted the 11/15/2017 at 05:17 PM
    tout se passe comme prévu
    jenicris posted the 11/15/2017 at 05:18 PM
    icebergbrulant peu être 3, jamais deux sans trois.
    icebergbrulant posted the 11/15/2017 at 05:18 PM
    jenicris Que Dieu ne t'écoute pas
    xenofamicom posted the 11/15/2017 at 05:19 PM
    Nintendo, Monolith, Takahashi,.... what else?
    jenicris posted the 11/15/2017 at 05:20 PM
    icebergbrulant
    link49 posted the 11/15/2017 at 05:20 PM
    Je vous épargne les preview anglaises et américaines, qui vont également dans ce sens...
    icebergbrulant posted the 11/15/2017 at 05:21 PM
    link49 Oh non ne nous épargne pas !
    Fais nous un 3ème article dessus en fin de soirée !!
    hyoga57 posted the 11/15/2017 at 05:23 PM
    J'espère ne pas être déçu. Je pense qu'il sera bon, mais moins que le premier sur certains points...
    edgar posted the 11/15/2017 at 05:24 PM
    Cette année de malade mentale de la part de Nintendo, c'est juste un truc de fou n'empêche !

    2017 vas définitivement faire date comme l'une des meilleures de l'histoire du jeux vidéo, oui j'en suis sûr !
    kaminari posted the 11/15/2017 at 05:29 PM
    Sympa mais je le prendrai sûrement pas cette année, peut-être dès l'année prochaine
    apollokami posted the 11/15/2017 at 05:34 PM
    Déjà préchargé
    hyoga57 posted the 11/15/2017 at 05:35 PM
    edgar Comme l'année 2007 ou la Wii avait accueillie de la part de Nintendo Super Mario Galaxy, Fire Emblem : Radiant Dawn, Metroid Prime 3, Super Mario Party 8, Super Paper Mario, Wario Ware, Mario Strikers, Pokemon Battle Revolution.
    edgar posted the 11/15/2017 at 05:40 PM
    hyoga57 En gros tous les 10 ans quoi. XD
    rendan posted the 11/15/2017 at 05:40 PM
    love:
    bliss02 posted the 11/15/2017 at 05:40 PM
    hyoga57 et le sympathique Excite Truck
    setzergabbiani posted the 11/15/2017 at 05:45 PM
    Comme dirait Schwarzy déguisé dans Total Recall : deuuuux semaiiiines...
    masahico posted the 11/15/2017 at 05:47 PM
    icebergbrulant jenicris icebergbrulant

    sans faire de 3ème article, une preview video

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_n2z9bflvG0
    fifine posted the 11/15/2017 at 05:50 PM
    hyoga57 La wii avait vraiment une très bonne ludothèque, c'est grace a cette console que je me suis remise a jouer aux jeux vidéos. Xenoblade a vraiment été une vrai révélation pour moi
    zaifire posted the 11/15/2017 at 05:53 PM
    Monolith Soft
    sonilka posted the 11/15/2017 at 06:03 PM
    hyoga57 Pokemon Battle Revolution un chef d'oeuvre
    hyoga57 posted the 11/15/2017 at 06:08 PM
    sonilka Un chef-d'œuvre incompris.

    Le POTY 2007 (Pokemon of the Year).
    sonilka posted the 11/15/2017 at 06:09 PM
    hyoga57 une merde sans nom plutot. Et le POTY 2007 c'est la 4G avec DP
    milk posted the 11/15/2017 at 06:15 PM
    Ce sera le GIOTY. Le game incompris we l année.
