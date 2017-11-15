« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Worms WMD
name : Worms WMD
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : N.C
developer : Team 17
genre : tactics
multiplayer : oui
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
articles : 1843
visites since opening : 2168253
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Worms WMD / Date de sortie




https://twitter.com/wormsteam17
    posted the 11/15/2017 at 03:51 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (2)
    shincloud posted the 11/15/2017 at 03:56 PM
    Worms, Skyrim, Phantom Breaker, Xenoblade 2
    smashfan posted the 11/15/2017 at 03:57 PM
    un worms tres sympa en tout cas, j'y ai pas mal jouer sur ps4
