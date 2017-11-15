Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim - Special Edition
name : The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim - Special Edition
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Bethesda Softworks
developer : Bethesda Softworks
genre : RPG
link49
link49
The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim Switch : Une première note tombe
Nintendo Switch


Voici une Information autour de la version Nintendo Switch du jeu The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim - Special Edition :



Le site gadgets 360 est le premier site a donné son verdict sur cette version. Celle-ci obtient la très bonne note de 08/10. Pour rappel, cette version sortira ce vendredi…

Source : https://gadgets.ndtv.com/games/reviews/skyrim-nintendo-switch-review-the-elder-scrolls-v-1775438
    posted the 11/15/2017 at 03:29 PM by link49
    comments (7)
    shincloud posted the 11/15/2017 at 03:30 PM
    Une frame rate stable
    carapuce posted the 11/15/2017 at 03:30 PM
    link49 posted the 11/15/2017 at 03:33 PM
    Bethesda fait vraiment du bon boulot sur Nintendo Switch...
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/15/2017 at 03:35 PM
    Je ne suis pas du tout inquiet de se portage.
    raph64 posted the 11/15/2017 at 03:41 PM
    Link49 Nicolasgourry Bon, ben il est des nôtres ( les pro-N ), Bethesda !
    megadeth posted the 11/15/2017 at 03:49 PM
    fallout switch, j'espère un jour
    link49 posted the 11/15/2017 at 04:11 PM
    raph64 Au moins eux, ils ne foirent pas leur portages sur Switch...
