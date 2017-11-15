home page
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim Switch : Une première note tombe
Nintendo Switch
Voici une Information autour de la version Nintendo Switch du jeu The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim - Special Edition :
Le site gadgets 360 est le premier site a donné son verdict sur cette version. Celle-ci obtient la très bonne note de 08/10. Pour rappel, cette version sortira ce vendredi…
Source :
https://gadgets.ndtv.com/games/reviews/skyrim-nintendo-switch-review-the-elder-scrolls-v-1775438
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/15/2017 at 03:29 PM by
link49
comments (
7
)
shincloud
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 03:30 PM
Une frame rate stable
carapuce
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 03:30 PM
link49
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 03:33 PM
Bethesda fait vraiment du bon boulot sur Nintendo Switch...
nicolasgourry
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 03:35 PM
Je ne suis pas du tout inquiet de se portage.
raph64
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 03:41 PM
Link49
Nicolasgourry
Bon, ben il est des nôtres ( les pro-N ), Bethesda !
megadeth
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 03:49 PM
fallout switch, j'espère un jour
link49
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 04:11 PM
raph64
Au moins eux, ils ne foirent pas leur portages sur Switch...
