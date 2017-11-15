profile
PUBG en précommande à 24,90€ sur Xbox One

amazon.fr - https://www.amazon.fr/Bluehole-PlayerUnknowns-Battlegrounds-PUBG/dp/B076SZXCRN/ref=sr_1_1_twi_gam_2?ie=UTF8&qid=1510753784&sr=8-1&keywords=playground+battleground
    posted the 11/15/2017 at 02:53 PM by gat
    comments (14)
    calishnikov posted the 11/15/2017 at 03:00 PM
    Il aurat une version boite celui la? Ce seras un code pour DL le jeu ou un disque??

    Si c'est un disque je vais peut etre me laisser tanter...
    birmou posted the 11/15/2017 at 03:01 PM
    calishnikov Code de dl
    gat posted the 11/15/2017 at 03:03 PM
    calishnikov Pas Blu-ray mais un code. Mais ça restera mois cher que les 30 boules du Marché (à moins que tu achètes sur le store russe)
    mizuki posted the 11/15/2017 at 03:04 PM
    "Xbox One Exclusive"
    "15 millions PC unit sold"
    gat posted the 11/15/2017 at 03:06 PM
    mizuki "Console Exclusive".
    mizuki posted the 11/15/2017 at 03:07 PM
    gat On se "console" comme on peut
    contra posted the 11/15/2017 at 03:12 PM
    mizuki http://www.lechaidornon.fr/public/img/medium/logo_commerce_13.jpg
    mizuki posted the 11/15/2017 at 03:17 PM
    contra http://www.coloori.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/troll.jpg
    snowbell posted the 11/15/2017 at 03:22 PM
    Je précommande de suite
    calishnikov posted the 11/15/2017 at 03:25 PM
    gat c'est plus possible de prendre sur le store russe je crois, ou c'est devenu franchement compliquer...
    Merde, toujours trouver l'idee nul d'avoir une boite avec un code de DL a l'interieur...

    Je verrais pour celui la quand j'aurais deja fini tout ceux que j'ai en cours la..
    oenomaus posted the 11/15/2017 at 03:30 PM
    calishnikov via giftcard
    Il est a 20€ via le store canadien gat
    calishnikov posted the 11/15/2017 at 03:32 PM
    oenomaus je vais finir AC Origins, L'ombre de la guerre, The evil within 2, Call of duty, Halo wars 2 avant.
    oenomaus posted the 11/15/2017 at 03:36 PM
    calishnikov je compatis dans le même cas. Je viens de finir l’excellent wolfenstein
    warminos posted the 11/15/2017 at 03:59 PM
    calishnikov ce n’est pas un jeu que tu fini, mais plutôt un jeu ou tu te fais 2-3 parties quand tu en as envie
