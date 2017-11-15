home page
10 / 08 / 2016
3
gat
PUBG en précommande à 24,90€ sur Xbox One
amazon.fr
-
https://www.amazon.fr/Bluehole-PlayerUnknowns-Battlegrounds-PUBG/dp/B076SZXCRN/ref=sr_1_1_twi_gam_2?ie=UTF8&qid=1510753784&sr=8-1&keywords=playground+battleground
posted the 11/15/2017 at 02:53 PM by
gat
comments (
14
)
calishnikov
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 03:00 PM
Il aurat une version boite celui la? Ce seras un code pour DL le jeu ou un disque??
Si c'est un disque je vais peut etre me laisser tanter...
birmou
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 03:01 PM
calishnikov
Code de dl
gat
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 03:03 PM
calishnikov
Pas Blu-ray mais un code. Mais ça restera mois cher que les 30 boules du Marché (à moins que tu achètes sur le store russe)
mizuki
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 03:04 PM
"Xbox One Exclusive"
"15 millions PC unit sold"
gat
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 03:06 PM
mizuki
"Console Exclusive".
mizuki
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 03:07 PM
gat
On se "console" comme on peut
contra
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 03:12 PM
mizuki
http://www.lechaidornon.fr/public/img/medium/logo_commerce_13.jpg
mizuki
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 03:17 PM
contra
http://www.coloori.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/troll.jpg
snowbell
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 03:22 PM
Je précommande de suite
calishnikov
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 03:25 PM
gat
c'est plus possible de prendre sur le store russe je crois, ou c'est devenu franchement compliquer...
Merde, toujours trouver l'idee nul d'avoir une boite avec un code de DL a l'interieur...
Je verrais pour celui la quand j'aurais deja fini tout ceux que j'ai en cours la..
oenomaus
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 03:30 PM
calishnikov
via giftcard
Il est a 20€ via le store canadien
gat
calishnikov
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 03:32 PM
oenomaus
je vais finir AC Origins, L'ombre de la guerre, The evil within 2, Call of duty, Halo wars 2 avant.
oenomaus
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 03:36 PM
calishnikov
je compatis dans le même cas. Je viens de finir l’excellent wolfenstein
warminos
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 03:59 PM
calishnikov
ce n’est pas un jeu que tu fini, mais plutôt un jeu ou tu te fais 2-3 parties quand tu en as envie
