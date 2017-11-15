« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Resident Evil : Revelations 1+2
name : Resident Evil : Revelations 1+2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : survival horror
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Resident Evil Revelations 1&2 / Trailer


Date de sortie : 28 novembre 2017

    posted the 11/15/2017 at 01:17 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (3)
    giru posted the 11/15/2017 at 01:23 PM
    Déjà fait en long et en large... Qu'ils annoncent le 3 sur Switch et ailleurs, toujours avec de la co-op local, et j'achète.
    maxleresistant posted the 11/15/2017 at 01:32 PM
    ce titre qui m'a bien induit en erreur
    nicolasgourry posted the 11/15/2017 at 01:35 PM
    maxleresistant j'ai modifié.
