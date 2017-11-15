home page
Mon 1er jeu Import !
, J'ai pris le jeu pour la collection et car il y a des succès différent ( très dure par rapport a la version européenne )
posted the 11/15/2017 at 10:50 AM by negan
negan
comments (
12
)
gat
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 10:51 AM
hyoga57
sort du corps de
negan
!
icebergbrulant
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 11:02 AM
Mon premier jeu: import !
http://img4.wikia.nocookie.net/__cb20130511122822/glee/images/0/0a/Funny_Gifs_(1).gif
eldrick
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 11:02 AM
Est-ce que le jeu propose des gamines dans des positions sexuels explicites et des dlc bikini parce que si c'est le cas , je suis grandement intéressé,
darksly
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 11:04 AM
La voix de Marcus en jap doit être énorme
gantzeur
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 11:12 AM
icebergbrulant
c'est con mais j'ai ris
negan
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 11:13 AM
eldrick
Non c'est des gros musclés :/
octobar
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 11:19 AM
acheter un jeu pour les succès... Que Dieu tu vienne en aide
negan
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 11:19 AM
octobar
Pour le challenge ne confond pas tout
lt93
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 11:28 AM
Gears 2 une des plus belle jaquette tout jeux confondus.
voxen
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 11:37 AM
gantzeur
j'ai succombé au rire aussi
icebergbrulant
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 11:42 AM
escobar
posted
the 11/15/2017 at 11:53 AM
octobar
amen
