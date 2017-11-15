profile
negan
27
Likes
Likers
negan
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 43
visites since opening : 89206
negan > blog
Mon 1er jeu Import !




, J'ai pris le jeu pour la collection et car il y a des succès différent ( très dure par rapport a la version européenne )
    tags :
    4
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/15/2017 at 10:50 AM by negan
    comments (12)
    gat posted the 11/15/2017 at 10:51 AM
    hyoga57 sort du corps de negan !
    icebergbrulant posted the 11/15/2017 at 11:02 AM
    Mon premier jeu: import !

    http://img4.wikia.nocookie.net/__cb20130511122822/glee/images/0/0a/Funny_Gifs_(1).gif

    eldrick posted the 11/15/2017 at 11:02 AM
    Est-ce que le jeu propose des gamines dans des positions sexuels explicites et des dlc bikini parce que si c'est le cas , je suis grandement intéressé,
    darksly posted the 11/15/2017 at 11:04 AM
    La voix de Marcus en jap doit être énorme
    gantzeur posted the 11/15/2017 at 11:12 AM
    icebergbrulant c'est con mais j'ai ris
    negan posted the 11/15/2017 at 11:13 AM
    eldrick Non c'est des gros musclés :/
    octobar posted the 11/15/2017 at 11:19 AM
    acheter un jeu pour les succès... Que Dieu tu vienne en aide
    negan posted the 11/15/2017 at 11:19 AM
    octobar Pour le challenge ne confond pas tout
    lt93 posted the 11/15/2017 at 11:28 AM
    Gears 2 une des plus belle jaquette tout jeux confondus.
    voxen posted the 11/15/2017 at 11:37 AM
    gantzeur j'ai succombé au rire aussi
    icebergbrulant posted the 11/15/2017 at 11:42 AM
    escobar posted the 11/15/2017 at 11:53 AM
    octobar amen
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre