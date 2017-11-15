Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
name : Xenoblade Chronicles 2
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Monolith Software
genre : RPG
link49
link49
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Switch : Une Blade assez classe
Xenoblade Chronicles


Voici des Images autour du jeu Xenoblade Chronicles 2 :



Le Twitter japonais dévoile aujourd’hui un autre couple de personnages.



Meref est doublé par Mitsuki Saiga. Il est le pilote le plu expérimenté de l'Empire.



Sa Blade est Kagutschi, doublé par Shizuo Ito.



Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 01 décembre prochain…

Source : http://nintendoeverything.com/xenoblade-chronicles-2-introduces-the-rare-blade-musubi/
    posted the 11/15/2017 at 07:26 AM by link49
    carapuce posted the 11/15/2017 at 07:27 AM
