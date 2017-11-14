« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Rime
name : Rime
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : N.C
developer : Tequila Works
genre : adventure
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Rime : Première mise à jour



Mise à jour automatique en numérique.
A télécharger en version Physique.

Fixed an issue with Sentinel animations.
Fixed an issue with controller input not behaving correctly.
Fixed an issue with LOD load and unload.
Resolved an issue with audio distortion.
Fixed an issue with a black bar appearing on the Extras menu.
Resolved an issue of background audio not playing.
Fixed an issue with elements of a puzzle not being able to be triggered.
Fixed some issues with puzzles not functioning correctly.
Fixed an issue with lag in certain puzzles.
Fixed camera collision issues.
Added missing VFX to Shades.
Fixed an issue where the game would become unresponsive at the logo screen
Added a light to a missing Sentinel.


https://www.greybox.com/rime/en/forum/topic/3127/?page=1#post-3559
    posted the 11/14/2017 at 06:34 PM by nicolasgourry
