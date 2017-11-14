profile
name : Injustice 2
platform : PC
editor : Warner Bros Interactive
developer : NetherRealm Studios
genre : combat
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
Justice League dans Injustice 2


La page FB a teasé cette image. Et le jeu sort aujourd'hui sur PC (Steam et Windows Store) avec les 9 combattants inclus des DLCs sorties sur consoles.
    posted the 11/14/2017 at 12:23 PM by onypsis
