name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
visites since opening :
lightning
blog
all
Divers
News
WipEout /Horizon TFW: |27 Screenshots maison
Divers
Enjoy.
Enfin fini l'extension. Vivement la suite
6
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/13/2017 at 10:46 PM by
lightning
comments (
9
)
9
)
kira93
posted
the 11/13/2017 at 11:15 PM
Horizon est d'une beauté a coupé le souffle
lightning
posted
the 11/13/2017 at 11:35 PM
Le plus remarquable c'est que tout est superbement bien dosé
Maintenant que c'est fait je vais pouvoir reprendre les
articles
du groupes
mrvince
posted
the 11/14/2017 at 12:55 AM
Horizon est une énorme claque graphique y'a pas de doute par contre je trouve le reste du jeu pas a la hauteur. Le scénario, le gameplay, les missions. Ca reste une très bon jeu mais qui vaut surtout pour son univers graphique et les animations des machines.
lordguyver
posted
the 11/14/2017 at 12:55 AM
lightning
Il est ou le Triakis
?
mitenso
posted
the 11/14/2017 at 01:14 AM
lightning
horizon tjs la claque de la generation auprès de uncharted , le jeux est d'une beauté ahurissante
beppop
posted
the 11/14/2017 at 01:37 AM
Une bombe atomique ce horizon
Je suis sur le dlc je me souvenais pas que c'était aussi dur
kamikaze1985
posted
the 11/14/2017 at 01:40 AM
Pour ceux qui ont kiffé WipEout, je vous conseille l'excellent Redout: Lightspeed Edition.
grundbeld
posted
the 11/14/2017 at 02:33 AM
mrvince
Si le gameplay d'HZD est pas bon je veux bien manger un rat.
C'est un des meilleurs points du jeu.
mrvince
posted
the 11/14/2017 at 02:47 AM
grundbeld
J'ai pas dit qu'il était pas bon. Je dis juste qu'il est pas aussi excellent que ses graphismes. Pareil pour le scénario. Le jeu je l'ai parcouru j'en retiens pas grand chose si ce n'est l'univers. Mais ça a été un plaisir quand même.
C'est un des meilleurs points du jeu.