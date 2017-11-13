profile
Jeux Vidéo
WipEout /Horizon TFW: |27 Screenshots maison
Divers


Enjoy.















Enfin fini l'extension. Vivement la suite










































    posted the 11/13/2017 at 10:46 PM by lightning
    comments (9)
    kira93 posted the 11/13/2017 at 11:15 PM
    Horizon est d'une beauté a coupé le souffle
    lightning posted the 11/13/2017 at 11:35 PM
    Le plus remarquable c'est que tout est superbement bien dosé

    Maintenant que c'est fait je vais pouvoir reprendre les articles du groupes
    mrvince posted the 11/14/2017 at 12:55 AM
    Horizon est une énorme claque graphique y'a pas de doute par contre je trouve le reste du jeu pas a la hauteur. Le scénario, le gameplay, les missions. Ca reste une très bon jeu mais qui vaut surtout pour son univers graphique et les animations des machines.
    lordguyver posted the 11/14/2017 at 12:55 AM
    lightning Il est ou le Triakis ?
    mitenso posted the 11/14/2017 at 01:14 AM
    lightning horizon tjs la claque de la generation auprès de uncharted , le jeux est d'une beauté ahurissante
    beppop posted the 11/14/2017 at 01:37 AM
    Une bombe atomique ce horizon

    Je suis sur le dlc je me souvenais pas que c'était aussi dur
    kamikaze1985 posted the 11/14/2017 at 01:40 AM
    Pour ceux qui ont kiffé WipEout, je vous conseille l'excellent Redout: Lightspeed Edition.
    grundbeld posted the 11/14/2017 at 02:33 AM
    mrvince Si le gameplay d'HZD est pas bon je veux bien manger un rat.

    C'est un des meilleurs points du jeu.
    mrvince posted the 11/14/2017 at 02:47 AM
    grundbeld J'ai pas dit qu'il était pas bon. Je dis juste qu'il est pas aussi excellent que ses graphismes. Pareil pour le scénario. Le jeu je l'ai parcouru j'en retiens pas grand chose si ce n'est l'univers. Mais ça a été un plaisir quand même.
