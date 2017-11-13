profile
Tekken 7: Vidéo de Gameplay pour Geese Howard
Voici quelque vidéo de gameplay pour Geese Howard dans Tekken 7, qui d’après Gamespot devrait être dispo en Décembre








Rappel du trailer:

Foxstep
    tags : gameplay tekken 7 geese howard
    posted the 11/13/2017 at 04:18 PM by foxstep
    comments (3)
    gantzeur posted the 11/13/2017 at 05:06 PM
    lui je l'attends
    tizoc posted the 11/13/2017 at 07:43 PM
    gantzeur on est 2!!!
    foxstep posted the 11/13/2017 at 08:17 PM
    gantzeur tizoc Et peut être 3. D'après certains retour le perso a était mieux conçu et s’intègre mieux au jeu qu'Akuma.
