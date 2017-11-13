home page
foxstep
Tekken 7: Vidéo de Gameplay pour Geese Howard
Voici quelque vidéo de gameplay pour Geese Howard dans Tekken 7, qui d’après Gamespot devrait être dispo en Décembre
Rappel du trailer:
Foxstep
tags :
gameplay
tekken 7
geese howard
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/13/2017 at 04:18 PM by
foxstep
comments (
3
)
gantzeur
posted
the 11/13/2017 at 05:06 PM
lui je l'attends
tizoc
posted
the 11/13/2017 at 07:43 PM
gantzeur
on est 2!!!
foxstep
posted
the 11/13/2017 at 08:17 PM
gantzeur
tizoc
Et peut être 3. D'après certains retour le perso a était mieux conçu et s’intègre mieux au jeu qu'Akuma.
