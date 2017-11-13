home page
minx
,
linkiorra
,
aros
,
supatony
,
trafalgar
,
link49
,
gunotak
,
geugeuz
,
neckbreaker71
,
raph64
dude85
dude85
> blog
Des gens du Mans ?
Bonjour a tous.
Je viens d'amenager a proximite du Mans.
Y'aurait il des gens du mans qui pourraient me conseiller des lieux sympa pour les Comics, Manga, magasins asiatiques, etc...
Merci
posted the 11/13/2017 at 02:00 PM by dude85
dude85
comments (6)
6
)
victornewman
posted
the 11/13/2017 at 02:15 PM
Tu as l 'African store spécialisé dans la culture sénégalaise et malienne
dude85
posted
the 11/13/2017 at 02:20 PM
victornewman
Je ne doute pas de l'interet culturel que ce magasin peut avoir mais ca ne m'interesse pas personnelement ^^
hatefield
posted
the 11/13/2017 at 03:05 PM
La librairie Bulle.
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 11/13/2017 at 03:25 PM
dude85
Regarde la chaine
backintoys
sur youtube qui à des vidéos sur les magasins jv et bd/manga du Mans.
dude85
posted
the 11/13/2017 at 08:18 PM
hatefield
hijikatamayora13
Merci ^^
fab49
posted
the 11/13/2017 at 08:23 PM
Dude85
Salut, je suis pas du Mans mais d' Angers (45 min)
