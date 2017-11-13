profile
Des gens du Mans ?
Bonjour a tous.

Je viens d'amenager a proximite du Mans.
Y'aurait il des gens du mans qui pourraient me conseiller des lieux sympa pour les Comics, Manga, magasins asiatiques, etc...

Merci
    victornewman posted the 11/13/2017 at 02:15 PM
    Tu as l 'African store spécialisé dans la culture sénégalaise et malienne
    dude85 posted the 11/13/2017 at 02:20 PM
    victornewman Je ne doute pas de l'interet culturel que ce magasin peut avoir mais ca ne m'interesse pas personnelement ^^
    hatefield posted the 11/13/2017 at 03:05 PM
    La librairie Bulle.
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 11/13/2017 at 03:25 PM
    dude85 Regarde la chaine backintoys sur youtube qui à des vidéos sur les magasins jv et bd/manga du Mans.
    dude85 posted the 11/13/2017 at 08:18 PM
    hatefield hijikatamayora13 Merci ^^
    fab49 posted the 11/13/2017 at 08:23 PM
    Dude85 Salut, je suis pas du Mans mais d' Angers (45 min)
