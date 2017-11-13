profile
foxstep > blog
Rocksteady recrute!!
Rocksteady surtout connu pour la franchise Batman Arkham, est en train de recruter!! hum...



Foxstep
    tags : rocksteady recruting
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/13/2017 at 10:52 AM by foxstep
    comments (7)
    diablo posted the 11/13/2017 at 10:58 AM
    Je penche sur un jeu Tortue Ninja
    negan posted the 11/13/2017 at 10:59 AM
    Comme je le dis depuis 1 an il faut que ce soit un jeu Tortues Ninja
    foxstep posted the 11/13/2017 at 10:59 AM
    diablo Je F***** Signe direct!!
    voxen posted the 11/13/2017 at 11:24 AM
    negan diablo les gars d'injustice qui sortent souvent des persos dlc en rapport avec l'actualité, ça coïnciderait avec leur dernière annonce. J'aime pas les tortues, mais Rocksteady pourrait encore me surprendre !
    negan posted the 11/13/2017 at 11:25 AM
    voxen
    diablo posted the 11/13/2017 at 11:36 AM
    le jeu tortue Ninja de Platinum Games était certe très court et très répétitif et la narration puait bien la merde mais le Gameplay était juste Ultra jouissif
    cladstrife59 posted the 11/13/2017 at 11:42 AM
    S'ils nous sortent un jeu sur les Tortues ça serait juste génial. En plus les comics devrait revenir chez nous grâçe à un nouvel éditeur, ça serait la petit cerise sur la gâteaux une annonce comme ça .
