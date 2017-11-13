home page
articles :
1430
1430
visites since opening :
1494404
1494404
foxstep
> blog
Rocksteady recrute!!
Rocksteady surtout connu pour la franchise Batman Arkham, est en train de recruter!! hum...
Foxstep
tags :
rocksteady
recruting
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/13/2017 at 10:52 AM by
foxstep
foxstep
comments (
7
)
diablo
posted
the 11/13/2017 at 10:58 AM
Je penche sur un jeu Tortue Ninja
negan
posted
the 11/13/2017 at 10:59 AM
Comme je le dis depuis 1 an il faut que ce soit un jeu Tortues Ninja
foxstep
posted
the 11/13/2017 at 10:59 AM
diablo
Je F***** Signe direct!!
voxen
posted
the 11/13/2017 at 11:24 AM
negan
diablo
les gars d'injustice qui sortent souvent des persos dlc en rapport avec l'actualité, ça coïnciderait avec leur dernière annonce. J'aime pas les tortues, mais Rocksteady pourrait encore me surprendre !
negan
posted
the 11/13/2017 at 11:25 AM
voxen
diablo
posted
the 11/13/2017 at 11:36 AM
le jeu tortue Ninja de Platinum Games était certe très court et très répétitif et la narration puait bien la merde mais le Gameplay était juste Ultra jouissif
cladstrife59
posted
the 11/13/2017 at 11:42 AM
S'ils nous sortent un jeu sur les Tortues ça serait juste génial. En plus les comics devrait revenir chez nous grâçe à un nouvel éditeur, ça serait la petit cerise sur la gâteaux une annonce comme ça
