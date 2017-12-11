Les légendes ne meurent jamais
amassous
amassous
amassous > blog
JDG Special Metal Gear Solid


Il refait certaine cinematique jvous dis pas plus, jvois laisse voir ca!
Fuck le demat.
    posted the 11/12/2017 at 09:57 PM by amassous
    comments (6)
    smashfan posted the 11/12/2017 at 10:03 PM
    j'adore cette saga mais putin j'ai kiffé le 5 mais en même temps je suis ultra deçu, et la façon dont il se termine.. incomplet comme ça.. c'est chiant vraiment

    c'est ma douleur fantômes lol
    olimar59 posted the 11/12/2017 at 10:11 PM
    Génial. Surtout la fin
    princedupersil01 posted the 11/12/2017 at 10:11 PM
    smashfan et ouai la sodomie j'imagine que ça doit laisser des douleurs fantômes

    haha joke joke
    kuroni posted the 11/12/2017 at 10:20 PM
    Excellente vidéo. Je me suis bien marré.
    Merci.
    plolely posted the 11/12/2017 at 10:22 PM
    Il y avait quand même énormément d'incohérence dans cette saga même si je l'aime bien. Par contre le générique à la fin m'a tué
    kevisiano posted the 11/12/2017 at 11:17 PM
    smashfan le 5 enfin le V est ouf
