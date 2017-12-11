profile
OMG mais ce jeu!!! :love:


Foxstep
    tags : january 2018
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/12/2017 at 07:29 PM by foxstep
    comments (15)
    biboys posted the 11/12/2017 at 07:32 PM
    Day one
    galneryus posted the 11/12/2017 at 07:33 PM
    sort quand ?
    foxstep posted the 11/12/2017 at 07:34 PM
    galneryus Janvier, le 26 il me semble.
    barberousse posted the 11/12/2017 at 07:34 PM
    galneryus Janvier et y a une bêta en décembre.
    artornass posted the 11/12/2017 at 07:38 PM
    La gunlance, cette arme de bonhomme.
    xenofamicom posted the 11/12/2017 at 07:38 PM
    Le jeu qui met en sueur les pro-s et pro-n (pas pour les mêmes raisons!).

    En tout cas, ce jeu est la dernière chance à la PS4 de se "relancer" durablement au japon, sans quoi, la Switch va tout déchirer.
    marchand2sable posted the 11/12/2017 at 07:41 PM
    Hâte de test la bêta avec mon poto
    galneryus posted the 11/12/2017 at 07:50 PM
    barberousse foxstep merci les zamis
    mireille posted the 11/12/2017 at 08:32 PM
    vraiment hâte de le chopper celui là !
    kaminari posted the 11/12/2017 at 09:06 PM
    DAY ONE GOTY dès le début de l'année!!!
    idd posted the 11/12/2017 at 09:24 PM
    hey les dev !! l'intérêt de filmer un carnet en 360p ????
    foxty posted the 11/12/2017 at 09:36 PM
    idd +1000
    kuroni posted the 11/12/2017 at 09:59 PM
    Mon most wanted 2018.
    kevisiano posted the 11/12/2017 at 11:19 PM
    J'ai jamais joué à un MH ça sera l'occasion et en plus de le faire en coop !
    kevisiano posted the 11/12/2017 at 11:20 PM
    xenofamicom DQ XI fera aussi la diff
