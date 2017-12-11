profile
Jeux Vidéo
229
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
maximo
1
Like
Likers
maximo
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 14
visites since opening : 10301
maximo > blog
Los
Quelqu'un à essayé lord of shadow sur one x ? des améliorations ? Merci.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 11/12/2017 at 01:13 PM by maximo
    comments (10)
    keima posted the 11/12/2017 at 01:18 PM
    J'ai vu un pixel en plus dans le coin gauche de la télé vers la fin du jeu.
    galneryus posted the 11/12/2017 at 01:19 PM
    keima
    nakata posted the 11/12/2017 at 01:20 PM
    keima

    putain je l'ai vu à droite moi. je suis perdu o secours
    octobar posted the 11/12/2017 at 01:21 PM
    Article of the year.
    icebergbrulant posted the 11/12/2017 at 01:23 PM
    Angeles
    killia posted the 11/12/2017 at 01:45 PM
    icebergbrulant Moi aussi je pensais que c'était un article sur cette merveilleuse ville.

    chui déçu
    icebergbrulant posted the 11/12/2017 at 01:52 PM
    killia
    J'ai failli dire:

    -Los: Elément solide du corps des vertébrés dont l'ensemble constitue le squelette

    killia posted the 11/12/2017 at 01:56 PM
    icebergbrulant honteux
    nindo64 posted the 11/12/2017 at 02:30 PM
    Pollos Hermanos
    kevisiano posted the 11/12/2017 at 05:44 PM
    icebergbrulant killia vous l'avez eu dans Los
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre