home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
profile
51
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
jojoplay4
,
chester
,
minbox
,
arngrim
,
anakaris
,
oloman334
,
diablass59
,
eldren
,
racsnk
,
jwolf
,
nduvel
,
vfries
,
squal
,
escobar
,
trungz
,
link49
,
shanks
,
genzzo
,
strifedcloud
,
nekonoctis
,
serialgamer7
,
angelcloud
,
fullbuster
,
leonr4
,
yamy
,
goldmen33
,
lordguyver
,
sabelette
,
koopa
,
lanni
,
kira93
,
kurosama
,
spawnini
,
roxloud
,
milo42
,
sora78
,
jenicris
,
zenimar
,
torotoro59
,
aros
,
misterpixel
,
kali
,
ninja17
,
tolgafury
,
killia
,
mickurt
,
biboys
,
linuxclan
,
marchand2sable
,
gantzeur
,
raph64
name :
The Last of Us : Partie II
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Naughty Dog
genre :
action-aventure
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
8
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
fernadu
,
minx
,
evilboss
,
kyogamer
,
fortep
,
kurosama
,
eldrick
,
raph64
midomashakil
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
120
visites since opening :
117572
midomashakil
> blog
40 minutes d'analyses sur TLOU II
tags :
8
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/11/2017 at 06:48 PM by
midomashakil
comments (
3
)
obi2kanobi
posted
the 11/11/2017 at 07:32 PM
On dirait Sarah Connor la nana.
minicupi
posted
the 11/11/2017 at 08:13 PM
ca serait un beau troll de ne jamais faire jouer ni ellie ni joel dans cette deuxieme partie.
tolgafury
posted
the 11/12/2017 at 09:48 PM
minicupi
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo