Sortie séries de novembre
Quelles sont les nouveautés séries à découvrir en novembre ?
A vos agendas

5/11

7/11





12/11

14/11

15/11

17/11

21/11

22/11

23/11
    zekura posted the 11/11/2017 at 03:19 PM
    Pour ma part, Punisher, Runaways et Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (que du Marvel quoi)

    par contre The Long Road Home m'intrigue ^^
    oenomaus posted the 11/11/2017 at 03:30 PM
    zekura bon choix, je n’a pas encore vu the long road
    J’en testerai 7 sur cette liste, future man m’ Intrigue
    setzergabbiani posted the 11/11/2017 at 03:43 PM
    Merci je viens de regarder tous les trailers, ça a l'air bien à chier tout ça.

    La seule nouvelle série que j'attends c'est "Jean Claude Van Johnson" avec JCVD qui a l'air bien fun http://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19574755&cserie=19970.html />
    Sinon Better Call Saul
    setzergabbiani posted the 11/11/2017 at 03:45 PM
    http://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19574755&cserie=19970.html
    apollokami posted the 11/11/2017 at 03:52 PM
    The Punisher et Godless pour moi
    kevisiano posted the 11/11/2017 at 04:02 PM
    Punisher only
    voxen posted the 11/11/2017 at 05:21 PM
    T'as pas mis Peaky Blinders, la seule que j'attends de novembre
    Le 15 je crois !
    oenomaus posted the 11/11/2017 at 07:02 PM
    voxen j’ai juste mis les nouvellesséries
    voxen posted the 11/11/2017 at 07:13 PM
    oenomaus ah oui j'ai mal compris, je suis un peu con vois-tu
    oenomaus posted the 11/11/2017 at 09:22 PM
    voxen
