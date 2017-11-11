home page
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
sign in
|
register
Je ne suis pas un Pro- M , N ou S mais je dis ce que je pense!!!! Que cela plaise ou non.
[url]
[/url]
profile
6
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
nobleswan
,
iiii
,
minx
,
raph64
,
minbox
,
kurosama
oenomaus
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
16
visites since opening :
16970
oenomaus
> blog
Sortie séries de novembre
Quelles sont les nouveautés séries à découvrir en novembre ?
A vos agendas
5/11
7/11
12/11
14/11
15/11
17/11
21/11
22/11
23/11
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/11/2017 at 02:50 PM by
oenomaus
comments (
10
)
zekura
posted
the 11/11/2017 at 03:19 PM
Pour ma part, Punisher, Runaways et Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (que du Marvel quoi)
par contre The Long Road Home m'intrigue ^^
oenomaus
posted
the 11/11/2017 at 03:30 PM
zekura
bon choix, je n’a pas encore vu the long road
J’en testerai 7 sur cette liste, future man m’ Intrigue
setzergabbiani
posted
the 11/11/2017 at 03:43 PM
Merci je viens de regarder tous les trailers, ça a l'air bien à chier tout ça.
La seule nouvelle série que j'attends c'est "Jean Claude Van Johnson" avec JCVD qui a l'air bien fun
http://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19574755&cserie=19970.html
/>
Sinon Better Call Saul
setzergabbiani
posted
the 11/11/2017 at 03:45 PM
http://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19574755&cserie=19970.html
apollokami
posted
the 11/11/2017 at 03:52 PM
The Punisher et Godless pour moi
kevisiano
posted
the 11/11/2017 at 04:02 PM
Punisher only
voxen
posted
the 11/11/2017 at 05:21 PM
T'as pas mis Peaky Blinders, la seule que j'attends de novembre
Le 15 je crois !
oenomaus
posted
the 11/11/2017 at 07:02 PM
voxen
j’ai juste mis les nouvellesséries
voxen
posted
the 11/11/2017 at 07:13 PM
oenomaus
ah oui j'ai mal compris, je suis un peu con vois-tu
oenomaus
posted
the 11/11/2017 at 09:22 PM
voxen
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
help us to translate
|
blog
|
terms of service
|
faq
|
contact us
languages :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2016 Gamekyo
par contre The Long Road Home m'intrigue ^^
J’en testerai 7 sur cette liste, future man m’ Intrigue
La seule nouvelle série que j'attends c'est "Jean Claude Van Johnson" avec JCVD qui a l'air bien fun http://www.allocine.fr/video/player_gen_cmedia=19574755&cserie=19970.html
Sinon Better Call Saul
Le 15 je crois !