10 / 08 / 2016
name :
Pro Evolution Soccer 2018
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Konami
developer :
Konami
genre :
sport
multiplayer :
oui
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox 360
-
PlayStation 3
-
Xbox One
[BON PLAN] PES 2018 + DualShock 4 = 67,99€
Frais d'envoi gratos en point relais.
Cdiscount
-
https://www.cdiscount.com/jeux-pc-video-console/ps4/pack-pes-2018-premium-d1-edition-ps4-manette-ps4/f-1030401-bunpes18mands.html?refer=zanoxpr&cid=affil&cm_mmc=zanoxpr-_-169249
posted the 09/13/2017 at 06:25 PM by
gat
comments (
10
)
goldmen33
posted
the 09/13/2017 at 06:26 PM
Mario à 45€ chez fnac avec 10€ pour les adhérents!
gat
posted
the 09/13/2017 at 06:28 PM
goldmen33
J'ai attrapé Yakuza 0 à 30 boules neuf chez Micro.
goldmen33
posted
the 09/13/2017 at 06:29 PM
gat
trop cher!
negan
posted
the 09/13/2017 at 06:39 PM
La braderie PES Commence.
Le retour du roi
gat
posted
the 09/13/2017 at 06:42 PM
negan
Tu veux qu'on parle de Gears 4 dispo à 30boules un mois après sa sortie ?
romgamer6859
posted
the 09/13/2017 at 07:04 PM
Yakuza à 30 euros
gat
posted
the 09/13/2017 at 07:07 PM
goldmen33
Rien n'est trop cher pour toi sale riche.
romgamer6859
Ouaip. Dans tous les Micromania.
goldmen33
posted
the 09/13/2017 at 07:38 PM
gat
laisse mon argent tranquille!
stardustx
posted
the 09/13/2017 at 07:39 PM
ça fait cher la dual shock 4
warminos
posted
the 09/13/2017 at 08:18 PM
J’attend plutôt un restock de la manette Star Wars pour BF2
