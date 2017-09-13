" I watched the stupidity of mankind through the scope of my rifle." Sniper Wolf
Au dessus du Cloud !
profile
gantzeur
129
Likes
Likers
gantzeur
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 1237
visites since opening : 1183625
gantzeur > blog
Sony Japon : Nouvelle pub PS4 avant le TGS
Nier, des soldats et des basketteurs !

Nouvelle pub " We all play ! " 1 semaine avant le Tokyo Game Show ou Sony se prépare pour une conférence le 19 Septembre ( Mardi ) :

    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/13/2017 at 12:23 PM by gantzeur
    comments (8)
    celebenoit84 posted the 09/13/2017 at 12:31 PM
    J adore
    e3ologue posted the 09/13/2017 at 12:31 PM
    La ville est magnifique à la fin
    nigel posted the 09/13/2017 at 12:40 PM
    Cette musique plagié de Daft Punk

    Mais la pub est vraiment pas mal en tout cas
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 09/13/2017 at 01:21 PM
    9980¥
    crissouil posted the 09/13/2017 at 01:26 PM
    Elle passe à 9980 Yen au japon la PS4 ça fait 75€ c'est une blague ...
    minbox posted the 09/13/2017 at 01:34 PM
    Monstrueux, c'est la pub de PlayStation Taiwan
    slad posted the 09/13/2017 at 01:40 PM
    Le prix est en nouveau dollar taïwanais, ce qui donne 278€.
    light posted the 09/13/2017 at 01:53 PM
    2B !!
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre