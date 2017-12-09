home page
name :
Far Cry 5
platform :
PC
editor :
Ubisoft
developer :
Ubisoft
genre :
FPS
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
1 heure avec Far Cry 5
Nous avons joué Far Cry 5 pendant une heure et nous souhaitons vous montrer des gameplay (dans le jeu):
Gaming Boulevard
-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bbjY0IwgvMw&t=199s
pc
ubisoft
playstation 4
xbox one
far cry 5
posted the 09/12/2017 at 08:27 PM by
gamingboulevard
oenomaus
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 08:36 PM
outch la qualité de la vidéo
