Far Cry 5
7
name : Far Cry 5
platform : PC
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft
genre : FPS
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
9
1 heure avec Far Cry 5
Nous avons joué Far Cry 5 pendant une heure et nous souhaitons vous montrer des gameplay (dans le jeu):


Gaming Boulevard - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bbjY0IwgvMw&t=199s
    tags : pc ubisoft playstation 4 xbox one far cry 5
    posted the 09/12/2017 at 08:27 PM by gamingboulevard
    comments (1)
    oenomaus posted the 09/12/2017 at 08:36 PM
    outch la qualité de la vidéo
