Assassin's Creed Origins
name : Assassin's Creed Origins
platform : Xbox One
editor : Ubisoft
developer : Ubisoft Montréal
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka > blog
Ubi tease du gameplay pour AC Origins
Ubisoft tease une nouvelle vidéo de gameplay pour le 14 Septembre.



Perso, le jeu m'a déjà convaincu

Le jeu sera disponible le 27 Octobre sur PS4, One et PC
https://www.youtube.com/user/neosuko
    posted the 09/12/2017 at 07:32 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (4)
    bigboy3 posted the 09/12/2017 at 07:41 PM
    Tellement hate !!!!
    neo810 posted the 09/12/2017 at 07:42 PM
    Pas mal dit donc
    leduclebowski posted the 09/12/2017 at 08:33 PM
    VF officiel ou pas ? XD
    oenomaus posted the 09/12/2017 at 08:43 PM
    tout comme pour far cry, je suis happé par le contexte du jeu
