profile
name :
Assassin's Creed Origins
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Ubisoft
developer :
Ubisoft Montréal
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
> blog
Ubi tease du gameplay pour AC Origins
Ubisoft tease une nouvelle vidéo de gameplay pour le 14 Septembre.
Perso, le jeu m'a déjà convaincu
Le jeu sera disponible le 27 Octobre sur PS4, One et PC
https://www.youtube.com/user/neosuko
posted the 09/12/2017 at 07:32 PM by leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
comments (4)
4
)
bigboy3
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 07:41 PM
Tellement hate !!!!
neo810
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 07:42 PM
Pas mal dit donc
leduclebowski
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 08:33 PM
VF officiel ou pas ? XD
oenomaus
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 08:43 PM
tout comme pour far cry, je suis happé par le contexte du jeu
