Gaijin Dash #23 Dragon Quest à toutes les sauces
Gaijin Dash #23 Dragon Quest à toutes les sauces
[video]www.dailymotion.com/embed/video/x60g4dzz[/video]
Et je ne sais pas pourquoi la vidéo n'apparait pas.
http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x60g4dz
posted the 09/12/2017 at 06:55 PM by mad1
mad1
comments (7)
7
)
shanks
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 07:05 PM
Daily met plus à disposition les embed.
(ou alors faut être inscrit je crois)
faudra attendre l'up sur youtube
mad1
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 07:06 PM
shanks
Ouais c'est ce que je me disais, merci
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 07:10 PM
shanks
mad1
c'est le nouveau ?
sonilka
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 07:17 PM
Je materais ca ce week end.
dooku
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 07:25 PM
yeah !! pareil parfait pour le week-end !
shanks
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 08:11 PM
hijikatamayora13
Oui nouveau Gaijin de la rentrée
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 08:21 PM
shanks
