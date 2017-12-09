profile
Gaijin Dash #23 Dragon Quest à toutes les sauces

[video]www.dailymotion.com/embed/video/x60g4dzz[/video]


Et je ne sais pas pourquoi la vidéo n'apparait pas.
http://www.dailymotion.com/video/x60g4dz
    posted the 09/12/2017 at 06:55 PM by mad1
    comments (7)
    shanks posted the 09/12/2017 at 07:05 PM
    Daily met plus à disposition les embed.
    (ou alors faut être inscrit je crois)

    faudra attendre l'up sur youtube
    mad1 posted the 09/12/2017 at 07:06 PM
    shanks Ouais c'est ce que je me disais, merci
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 09/12/2017 at 07:10 PM
    shanks mad1 c'est le nouveau ?
    sonilka posted the 09/12/2017 at 07:17 PM
    Je materais ca ce week end.
    dooku posted the 09/12/2017 at 07:25 PM
    yeah !! pareil parfait pour le week-end !
    shanks posted the 09/12/2017 at 08:11 PM
    hijikatamayora13
    Oui nouveau Gaijin de la rentrée
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 09/12/2017 at 08:21 PM
    shanks
