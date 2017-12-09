profile
name : Super Mario Odyssey
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : plates-formes
Super Mario Odyssey baisse (encore) de prix sur Amazon


Amazon.fr - https://www.amazon.fr/gp/product/B072KJWYL9/ref=s9_acsd_ps_hd_bw_bDUtUSd_c_x_4_w?pf_rd_m=A1X6FK5RDHNB96&pf_rd_s=merchandised-search-3&pf_rd_r=8MXTNPT8R5QVJECRW3MB&pf_rd_t=101&pf_rd_p=97f80359-50d6-559d-b055-ad86a9ec30d8&pf_rd_i=12366242031
    posted the 09/12/2017 at 05:50 PM by gat
    comments (8)
    negan posted the 09/12/2017 at 05:52 PM
    J'ai taper a ce prix sur CD avec livraison express

    ( Non Cdiscount c'est pas de la merde jamais eux de probleme )
    smashfan posted the 09/12/2017 at 05:53 PM
    day one, j'ai vraiment hâte de me poncer ce jeux
    sora78 posted the 09/12/2017 at 05:54 PM
    nekoriku posted the 09/12/2017 at 05:58 PM
    y'a 3h il etait à 55,99€ '-'
    nekoriku posted the 09/12/2017 at 06:02 PM
    et de toute façon les amiibo sont indisponible ;(
    guiguif posted the 09/12/2017 at 06:02 PM
    Toujours loin de mes 35 euros sur Fnac
    e3ologue posted the 09/12/2017 at 06:14 PM
    guiguif non mais t'inquiète y a pas besoin de la fnac et de leur BA, vu qu'il est possible de trouver certain jeux switch en day one à ce prix là en supermarché
    negan posted the 09/12/2017 at 06:19 PM
    guiguif Salaud
