Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
3
name :
Okami HD
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Capcom
developer :
N.C
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
profile
link49
articles :
15126
visites since opening :
15764774
link49
> blog
all
Chef d'oeuvre
Nintendo Switch
WiiU
3DS
Ps4
PsVita
Xbox One
NX
Achats
Tests
Estimations
Classements
Concours
Déception
Excellent Jeu
Multi
Premier Avis
Divers
Level 5
Square-Enix
Nintendo
Capcom
Konami
Amiibo
Ubisoft
Hyrule Warriors
Sunset Overdrive
Darksiders
Kingdom Hearts
Red Dead Redemption
The Legend of Zelda
Pokemon
Uncharted
Scalebound
Monster Hunter
Dragon Age
Deus Ex
Quantum Break
Fire Emblem
Final Fantasy
Ryse
Saints Row
God of War
Super Smash Bros
Xenoblade Chronicles
Gears of War
Mass Effect
The Witcher
Resident Evil
Dragon Quest
Okami HD : Box, date, prix et les premières images dévoilés
Multi
Voici des Informations concernant le jeu Okami HD :
Place tout d'abord aux premières images :
Et ensuite la jaquette de la version Ps4 :
Et celle de la version Xbox One :
Le jeu sortira en Occident le 12 décembre 2017, sur Ps4, PC et Xbox One, au prix de 19.99 dollars, soit 19.99 euros chez nous.
Enfin, le jeu sortira bien en boite en Europe, au Japon et aux Etats-Unis …
Source :
https://twitter.com/PlayStationEU/status/907620014068563968
et
http://www.neogaf.com/forum/showthread.php?t=1431986
tags :
9
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/12/2017 at 03:37 PM by
link49
comments (
43
)
escobar
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 03:38 PM
il sort en boite chez nous ?
tolgafury
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 03:39 PM
Cool Day One s'il sort en boite sur PS4 !
bonanzaa
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 03:39 PM
Ce jeu
Jamais compris pourquoi il n'y a jamais eu de réelle suite. ( J'emmerde Okami den )
link49
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 03:41 PM
escobar
Je pense que oui. Je vais continuer de chercher...
nigel
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 03:43 PM
bonanzaa
Il est nul Okami Den?
Malheureusement je suis passé à côté mais je me souviens plus vraiment pourquoi.
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 03:43 PM
link49
19.99€ en boite ?
bennj
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 03:44 PM
La différence avec la version PS3 ?
negan
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 03:44 PM
Aller je lui laisserais sa chance jamais test auparavant !
link49
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 03:45 PM
leblogdeshacka
Apparemment oui. Sur les forum, ils sont surpris du prix, et dans le bon sens...
setzergabbiani
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 03:45 PM
Le meilleur "zelda 3d", loin devant botw.
bonanzaa
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 03:45 PM
nigel
Pas nul non mais vraiment pas du même niveau qu'Okami.
hyoga57
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 03:46 PM
escobar
Non, la version boîte sera exclusive PS4 et au Japon pour le moment, mais contiendra le Français comme la version boîte PS3.
bennj
La 4K sur PS4 et des mini-jeux lors des loadings absents sur les versions Wii et PS3...
milk
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 03:46 PM
C etait a l epoque qu il fallait l acheter. Aujourd hui au lieu d un remaster ont aurait surement un 2. Vous pouvez pleurer maintenant. Moi je l ai pecho a l epoque j ai la conscience tranquille
goldmen33
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 03:46 PM
bennj
4k sur Pro et X sinon rien...
link49
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 03:47 PM
Je l'ai fait sur Wii, mais je vais replonger dedans sur Xbox One...
hyoga57
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 03:48 PM
goldmen33
Lis mon post, il y aura la 4K.
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 03:48 PM
link49
Bah pareil, étrange de voir un si petit prix de la part de Capcom
hyoga57
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 03:49 PM
Et dire que je l'allais me le refaire sur PS3. Je le ferais donc directement sur PS4.
link49
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 03:49 PM
leblogdeshacka
C'est clair. Capcom ne nous a pas habitué.
negan
Surtout que c'est la première fois qu'il sortira sur une console Microsoft...
negan
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 03:50 PM
link49
Yep ca explique pourquoi j'ai jamais fait le jeu
goldmen33
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 03:50 PM
hyoga57
y aura de la 4K sur PS4 normal?!
thor
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 03:51 PM
Le jeu sort
en boîte aux Etats-Unis
également. Rien de confirmé pour l'europe
link49
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 03:51 PM
Negan
Tout s'explique.
Thor
Merci, je le rajoute...
gamergunz
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 03:53 PM
c'est génial mais tellement dommage de pas le sortir sur Switch alors qu'elle est tout à fait capable de le faire tourner c'est vraiment dommage
hyoga57
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 03:53 PM
link49
Version boîte à 20€ pour l'Europe...
http://gematsu.com/2017/09/okami-hd-ps4-xbox-one-pc-launches-december-12-north-america-europe
junaldinho
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 03:54 PM
Et un autre jeu qui sortira sur Switch quelques mois plus tard a 10e plus cher
link49
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 03:57 PM
hyoga57
Merci, je l'ajoute de suite...
cajp45
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 03:57 PM
à 20 euros je crois que je vais me laisser tenter pour le day one.
netero
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 03:59 PM
Bon bah ce sera sur PC, ne l'ayant jamais fait. 20 euros, ça reste vraiment correcte.
C'est confirmé par gamekult aussi :
https://www.gamekult.com/actualite/okami-hd-en-approche-sur-ps4-xbox-one-et-pc-3050798305.html
milk
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 04:00 PM
Les mecs mais il est trouvable en proml des fois en hd a 5 balle sur ps3...
greatteacheroni
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 04:08 PM
Une confirmation de la version Switch et c'est tout bon pour moi.
rbz
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 04:21 PM
les gens comptent le refaire combien de fois au juste ?
snkforever
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 04:23 PM
Je ne l'ai jamais finis sur ps2 la 3eme console ps2 que j'avais acheté et décédé alors que je jouais à okami.
snkforever
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 04:25 PM
Et j'ai plus jamais racheté de console sony après ça ^^
seganintendo
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 04:37 PM
Ahurissant que ce jeu ne sort pas sur switch. Je comprends pas du tout Capcom. J aurai été assez pigon pour le prendre sur ps4 et switch
kakazu
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 04:41 PM
J'ai toujours la version ps2 mais je vais reprendre la version Pc. J'avais pas fini le jeu à l'époque.
cladstrife59
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 04:46 PM
negan
Bah tu risque de kiffé ^^
Je pense que je repasserais encore une fois à la caisse.
hyoga57
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 04:46 PM
rbz
Un chef-d'œuvre peut se refaire à l'infini...
rbz
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 04:48 PM
hyoga57
moué, dans ton cas c'est encore moins légitime en plus de repasser a la caisse , vus que tu le possède déja en multiple version.
hyoga57
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 04:54 PM
rbz
J'ai toujours fait ça et j'en suis fier.
warminos
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 05:06 PM
Après une version PS2, wii et ps3, réchauffé mais toujours aussi bon et la boite me fait les yeux doux
misterpixel
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 05:30 PM
Pas sur Switch ?
sephiroth07
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 06:08 PM
Une de mes plus grosse déception....
