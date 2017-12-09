Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Okami HD : Box, date, prix et les premières images dévoilés
Multi


Voici des Informations concernant le jeu Okami HD :



Place tout d'abord aux premières images :





Et ensuite la jaquette de la version Ps4 :



Et celle de la version Xbox One :



Le jeu sortira en Occident le 12 décembre 2017, sur Ps4, PC et Xbox One, au prix de 19.99 dollars, soit 19.99 euros chez nous.



Enfin, le jeu sortira bien en boite en Europe, au Japon et aux Etats-Unis …

Source : https://twitter.com/PlayStationEU/status/907620014068563968 et http://www.neogaf.com/forum/showthread.php?t=1431986
    posted the 09/12/2017 at 03:37 PM by link49
    comments (43)
    escobar posted the 09/12/2017 at 03:38 PM
    il sort en boite chez nous ?
    tolgafury posted the 09/12/2017 at 03:39 PM
    Cool Day One s'il sort en boite sur PS4 !
    bonanzaa posted the 09/12/2017 at 03:39 PM
    Ce jeu Jamais compris pourquoi il n'y a jamais eu de réelle suite. ( J'emmerde Okami den )
    link49 posted the 09/12/2017 at 03:41 PM
    escobar Je pense que oui. Je vais continuer de chercher...
    nigel posted the 09/12/2017 at 03:43 PM
    bonanzaa Il est nul Okami Den?
    Malheureusement je suis passé à côté mais je me souviens plus vraiment pourquoi.
    leblogdeshacka posted the 09/12/2017 at 03:43 PM
    link49 19.99€ en boite ?
    bennj posted the 09/12/2017 at 03:44 PM
    La différence avec la version PS3 ?
    negan posted the 09/12/2017 at 03:44 PM
    Aller je lui laisserais sa chance jamais test auparavant !
    link49 posted the 09/12/2017 at 03:45 PM
    leblogdeshacka Apparemment oui. Sur les forum, ils sont surpris du prix, et dans le bon sens...
    setzergabbiani posted the 09/12/2017 at 03:45 PM
    Le meilleur "zelda 3d", loin devant botw.
    bonanzaa posted the 09/12/2017 at 03:45 PM
    nigel Pas nul non mais vraiment pas du même niveau qu'Okami.
    hyoga57 posted the 09/12/2017 at 03:46 PM
    escobar Non, la version boîte sera exclusive PS4 et au Japon pour le moment, mais contiendra le Français comme la version boîte PS3.

    bennj La 4K sur PS4 et des mini-jeux lors des loadings absents sur les versions Wii et PS3...
    milk posted the 09/12/2017 at 03:46 PM
    C etait a l epoque qu il fallait l acheter. Aujourd hui au lieu d un remaster ont aurait surement un 2. Vous pouvez pleurer maintenant. Moi je l ai pecho a l epoque j ai la conscience tranquille
    goldmen33 posted the 09/12/2017 at 03:46 PM
    bennj 4k sur Pro et X sinon rien...
    link49 posted the 09/12/2017 at 03:47 PM
    Je l'ai fait sur Wii, mais je vais replonger dedans sur Xbox One...
    hyoga57 posted the 09/12/2017 at 03:48 PM
    goldmen33 Lis mon post, il y aura la 4K.
    leblogdeshacka posted the 09/12/2017 at 03:48 PM
    link49 Bah pareil, étrange de voir un si petit prix de la part de Capcom
    hyoga57 posted the 09/12/2017 at 03:49 PM
    Et dire que je l'allais me le refaire sur PS3. Je le ferais donc directement sur PS4.
    link49 posted the 09/12/2017 at 03:49 PM
    leblogdeshacka C'est clair. Capcom ne nous a pas habitué.

    negan Surtout que c'est la première fois qu'il sortira sur une console Microsoft...
    negan posted the 09/12/2017 at 03:50 PM
    link49 Yep ca explique pourquoi j'ai jamais fait le jeu
    goldmen33 posted the 09/12/2017 at 03:50 PM
    hyoga57 y aura de la 4K sur PS4 normal?!
    thor posted the 09/12/2017 at 03:51 PM
    Le jeu sort en boîte aux Etats-Unis également. Rien de confirmé pour l'europe
    link49 posted the 09/12/2017 at 03:51 PM
    Negan Tout s'explique.

    Thor Merci, je le rajoute...
    gamergunz posted the 09/12/2017 at 03:53 PM
    c'est génial mais tellement dommage de pas le sortir sur Switch alors qu'elle est tout à fait capable de le faire tourner c'est vraiment dommage
    hyoga57 posted the 09/12/2017 at 03:53 PM
    link49 Version boîte à 20€ pour l'Europe...

    http://gematsu.com/2017/09/okami-hd-ps4-xbox-one-pc-launches-december-12-north-america-europe
    junaldinho posted the 09/12/2017 at 03:54 PM
    Et un autre jeu qui sortira sur Switch quelques mois plus tard a 10e plus cher
    link49 posted the 09/12/2017 at 03:57 PM
    hyoga57 Merci, je l'ajoute de suite...
    cajp45 posted the 09/12/2017 at 03:57 PM
    à 20 euros je crois que je vais me laisser tenter pour le day one.
    netero posted the 09/12/2017 at 03:59 PM
    Bon bah ce sera sur PC, ne l'ayant jamais fait. 20 euros, ça reste vraiment correcte.

    C'est confirmé par gamekult aussi : https://www.gamekult.com/actualite/okami-hd-en-approche-sur-ps4-xbox-one-et-pc-3050798305.html
    milk posted the 09/12/2017 at 04:00 PM
    Les mecs mais il est trouvable en proml des fois en hd a 5 balle sur ps3...
    greatteacheroni posted the 09/12/2017 at 04:08 PM
    Une confirmation de la version Switch et c'est tout bon pour moi.
    rbz posted the 09/12/2017 at 04:21 PM
    les gens comptent le refaire combien de fois au juste ?
    snkforever posted the 09/12/2017 at 04:23 PM
    Je ne l'ai jamais finis sur ps2 la 3eme console ps2 que j'avais acheté et décédé alors que je jouais à okami.
    snkforever posted the 09/12/2017 at 04:25 PM
    Et j'ai plus jamais racheté de console sony après ça ^^
    seganintendo posted the 09/12/2017 at 04:37 PM
    Ahurissant que ce jeu ne sort pas sur switch. Je comprends pas du tout Capcom. J aurai été assez pigon pour le prendre sur ps4 et switch
    kakazu posted the 09/12/2017 at 04:41 PM
    J'ai toujours la version ps2 mais je vais reprendre la version Pc. J'avais pas fini le jeu à l'époque.
    cladstrife59 posted the 09/12/2017 at 04:46 PM
    negan Bah tu risque de kiffé ^^
    Je pense que je repasserais encore une fois à la caisse.
    hyoga57 posted the 09/12/2017 at 04:46 PM
    rbz Un chef-d'œuvre peut se refaire à l'infini...
    rbz posted the 09/12/2017 at 04:48 PM
    hyoga57 moué, dans ton cas c'est encore moins légitime en plus de repasser a la caisse , vus que tu le possède déja en multiple version.
    hyoga57 posted the 09/12/2017 at 04:54 PM
    rbz J'ai toujours fait ça et j'en suis fier.
    warminos posted the 09/12/2017 at 05:06 PM
    Après une version PS2, wii et ps3, réchauffé mais toujours aussi bon et la boite me fait les yeux doux
    misterpixel posted the 09/12/2017 at 05:30 PM
    Pas sur Switch ?
    sephiroth07 posted the 09/12/2017 at 06:08 PM
    Une de mes plus grosse déception....
