profile
name :
Okami HD
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Capcom
developer :
N.C
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
PC
-
Xbox One
raioh
Special E3
La nouvelle BoxArt d'Okami HD est là!
News Ps4/X1/Switch/Vita/3DS
Version HD sans les logos :
https://my.mixtape.moe/nwqivz.png
posted the 09/12/2017 at 03:06 PM by
raioh
comments (
7
)
zaifire
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 03:13 PM
Bof elle est belle mais je m'attendais à mieux. Je trouve qu'elle met pas assez en avant le côté estampe japonaise du jeu.
alfb
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 03:17 PM
Il sort en boite aux us?
evilchris
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 03:30 PM
j'ai cru que c'était la box de taiko no tatsujin
bonanzaa
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 03:30 PM
Sans doute l'un des trois meilleurs jeux vidéo créé (n'en déplaise au top 100 bien dégueulasse de JV.com )
kakazu
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 03:31 PM
Elle déchire.
gantzeur
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 03:33 PM
elle déboîte
linkart
posted
the 09/12/2017 at 03:35 PM
Not bad !
