Okami HD
name : Okami HD
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Capcom
developer : N.C
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC - Xbox One
raioh
raioh
La nouvelle BoxArt d'Okami HD est là!
News Ps4/X1/Switch/Vita/3DS





Version HD sans les logos :
https://my.mixtape.moe/nwqivz.png


    posted the 09/12/2017 at 03:06 PM by raioh
    comments (7)
    zaifire posted the 09/12/2017 at 03:13 PM
    Bof elle est belle mais je m'attendais à mieux. Je trouve qu'elle met pas assez en avant le côté estampe japonaise du jeu.
    alfb posted the 09/12/2017 at 03:17 PM
    Il sort en boite aux us?
    evilchris posted the 09/12/2017 at 03:30 PM
    j'ai cru que c'était la box de taiko no tatsujin
    bonanzaa posted the 09/12/2017 at 03:30 PM
    Sans doute l'un des trois meilleurs jeux vidéo créé (n'en déplaise au top 100 bien dégueulasse de JV.com )
    kakazu posted the 09/12/2017 at 03:31 PM
    Elle déchire.
    gantzeur posted the 09/12/2017 at 03:33 PM
    elle déboîte
    linkart posted the 09/12/2017 at 03:35 PM
    Not bad !
