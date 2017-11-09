Tidu$X59
Mario x The Lapins Crétins Kingdom Battle
name : Mario x The Lapins Crétins Kingdom Battle
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Ubisoft
genre : tactical-RPG
multiplayer : 1 à 2 (défis coopération)
european release date : 08/29/2017
Mario + Lapins Crétins - Monde 1-2 #2
Hello amis Gamekyo !

Suite de notre aventures sur Mario + Lapins crétins sur Nintendo Switch, au programme on attaque le monde 1-2.



Merci,
Bon visonnage.
Tidu$X59 - http://www.youtube.com/user/MrTiduSX59
    tags : gameplay let's play nintendo switch mario + lapins crétins mario+lapinscretins
    posted the 09/11/2017 at 05:05 PM by tidusx59
    warminos posted the 09/11/2017 at 06:41 PM
    Ça va être long jusqu’au 4.9
